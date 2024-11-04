Here's who's running for a spot on city council in Yorkton
Yorkton’s civic election is fast approaching with advance polls opening up this week and election day happening on Nov.13.
With 10 candidates running for six seats on Yorkton City Council, five have shared why they chose to run for municipal government.
Incumbent candidate Dustin Brears said he enjoyed his first term in city hall.
“I truly enjoyed my first term listening to people, listening to businesses and just understanding what's going on in the city, and then being able to effect change. It was just truly rewarding, he said."
Gurjit Dhaliwal, candidate for city council, expressed his interest of making a positive impact on Yorkton.
“Since coming to Yorkton I instantly fell in love with the city. I want to make a positive impact in the best of my abilities that I can, and try to give back, to create a better business environment for our small business, medium businesses, and just to see people happy,” Dhaliwal expressed.
“For people who know me, I work at The Bentley and the dedication I put into the home there to bring it to where it is, is with my team. We all work together. I have a very collaborative approach; we all have to work together if you want to achieve something and be successful.”
Also seeking re-election, is candidate Randy Goulden, who feels privileged to receive Yorkton’s support.
"I've been very privileged to get the support of Yorkton residents to run on council and work with the councils of the day and I'm asking for their support one more time,” said Goulden.
“I truly believe I want to give back to my community and to continue to sit on council and make decisions for the very best of our residents.”
Putting his name in the race as well is candidate Ron Irvine.
“I’m born and raised in Yorkton. I graduated in 1995 from Yorkton Regional High School and moved away,” he said. “In 2007 I accepted a general manager position with Access Communications and moved my family back and raised my family here in Yorkton. Over a decade I’ve been with Scouts Canada here as a leader and fundraising coordinator with the Yorkton chapter. I was on the Chamber of Commerce for five years including a stint as president in 2012 and I’ve been on the Yorkton Film Festival board now for over a decade and I’m currently sitting as the co-chair,” Irvine also said.
“I felt that my connections with the community, my experience with the community, in my position, I've worked on projects all over the province with different municipalities from the south all the way up to the north. I felt my experience, my education, my connections would be helpful, and I thought maybe this is something I could help with. That’s why I’m here."
Candidate Todd Kulscar said if elected he would like to spark change.
“Being a resident of Yorkton, I've been living here over the past 15 years, I have a family here. I know we've had some things going on in the past with the City of Yorkton and I would like to get in on council and hopefully make some changes for the better, and to have a better future for everyone,” said Kulscar.
“I’ve been in the community for quite a while, I’ve had a business for five years. I’m on Yorkton Business Improvement District (YBID) as a chair, I’ve been very community oriented. My best bet is to make some changes in the community, hopefully for the better and make a better city for everyone.”
Stance on infrastructure and taxes
If elected to sit on council from 2024-2028, candidates were asked where they stand regarding infrastructure and taxes.
Brears expressed his platform that in his previous term council kept tax increases modest.
“This term on council we were able to keep tax increases to an absolute minimum. We have external factors such as the RCMP, and other things, that sort of get dictated to us, but as far as city spending, responsible spending allowed us to keep taxes at bay and to a minimum and that’s what I plan to continue,” Brears stated.
“All I’ve heard recently [about infrastructure] is our roads in Yorkton. With undertaking York Road’s reconstruction. we have many more roads on a five-year capital plan to hopefully get them replaced or repaired as well. Roads are a big thing, underground utilities, things people don’t see. My plan is to continue to manage those and fix them responsibly so that we’re not breaking the bank, but we’re also giving Yorkton good value for its tax dollars.”
Dhaliwal shared his stance on the matter and said infrastructure is of the utmost importance.
“As we know infrastructure is vital for the community. It affects everyone that lives here, sewage systems need to be upgraded so it supports the city’s needs. I’m big on recreational activities, upgrading our playgrounds, our recreational buildings, having areas for people to go and play with their kids is vital for a healthy community,” said Dhaliwal.
“Taxes are always a sticky subject. If you want a vibrant healthy community you have to have those taxes in place, it’s just how you spend those taxpayers money is important and how you stretch it so you get a better spend from those taxes.”
If elected, Goulden voiced her opinion regarding infrastructure and taxes and said Yorkton is facing an infrastructure deficit.
“As I’ve been working with both city council and president of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA), I’ve been hearing that Yorkton is absolutely the same as many communities across this province. We’re facing an infrastructure deficit. We have old infrastructure, and we have limited funding to continue to improve,” Goulden stated.
“In Yorkton, if you laid all of our infrastructure out in a line it would be 756 kilometers long. That would be from Yorkton to Vegreville and that’s the type of infrastructure we’ll have to continue to maintain.”
“That’s the balance [with taxes]. We know we need the infrastructure, we know we need the quality of life with recreation facilities, but we have to balance that with the economy and the viability and what our taxpayers can sustain because we know we want to provide quality of life and that means that our taxpayers have to be able to have discretionary funding to enjoy all the amenities here in our community.”
Irvine expressed that due to inflation and cost of living, tax increases should be a last resort.
“Obviously what we are all feeling in 2024 - with inflation and the rise for price of living - raising taxes would certainly be a last resort. It’s all about finding efficiencies. In Yorkton we do know there are some infrastructure issues we have here, there’s going to be a lot of work over the next number of years, for whoever is successful on council, to advocate with the different levels on government on these infrastructure deficits,” said Irvine.
“I know that (the city) announced that there is a bit of a surplus with the city and there will be a better discussion on what to do with that money and how that will go. Surely some of that will go to fixing some of the infrastructure deficits whether it’s the sewers under Broadway, or other things in that nature.”
Kulscar shared his platform involving infrastructure and taxes and also agreed increases should try to be avoided.
“Hopefully we don’t have to do anything more with the taxes, we definitely don’t want to see those go up by any means,” Kulscar said.
“As for infrastructure, hopefully we can start working on some of these streets that need repairs. Now that York Road is finished, hopefully we can focus on some of these other roads that are deteriorating.”
Voters are required to bring a piece of identification when casting their ballots.
On Nov. 5, advance polling will take place through a drive-thru at the City Operations Centre from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Gloria Hayden Community Centre, residents can place their votes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The last day to vote will be on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gloria Hayden Community Centre.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port employers launch lockout at terminals in labour dispute with workers
Employers at British Columbia ports say they are going ahead with locking out more than 700 foremen across the province after strike activities from union members began.
Canadians prefer Trudeau work with Harris, Poilievre with Trump: Angus Reid
As Americans prepare to elect their next president on Tuesday, new data from the Angus Reid Institute suggests Canadians hold differing views as to which federal party leaders would be best suited to deal with either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.
Prison sentences handed down for sexually abusive London, Ont. parents
In handing down the sentences for two London parents, Justice Thomas Heeney told the court, "The facts of this case were the most egregious that I have encountered during my 26 years on the bench."
Felonies, assassination attempts and a last-minute change on the ticket leads voters to Tuesday's U.S. election
A campaign that has careened through a felony trial, incumbent being pushed off the ticket and assassination attempts comes down to Election Day on Tuesday.
Surprise swing state? Iowa poll has Harris suddenly leading
Based on victories in the past two elections and polls leading up to Tuesday’s election, Donald Trump had seemed almost certain to win Iowa, but a new poll has Kamala Harris with a sudden three-point lead.
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
Elections BC says box of 861 votes uncounted, others votes unreported
Elections BC says it has discovered that a ballot box containing 861 votes wasn't counted in the recent provincial election, as well as other mistakes including 14 votes going unreported in a crucial riding narrowly won by the NDP.
Russia suspected of sending incendiary devices on US- and Canada-bound planes, Wall Street Journal reports
Incendiary devices that ignited in Germany and the United Kingdom in July were part of a covert Russian operation that aimed to start fires aboard cargo and passenger flights heading to the U.S. and Canada, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday, citing Western security officials.
Peel police officer suspended after video appeared to show him at protest while off duty
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Angose 'Goose' Standingwater was stabbed in the backseat of moving van before going to Boston Pizza for help
New details of a 2023 fatal stabbing — where the victim walked into Boston Pizza to get help — emerged at Saskatoon Provincial Court, during a sentencing hearing on Monday.
-
'It gets kind of gross': Residents in downtown building left frustrated without water
Residents of an apartment in downtown Saskatoon were left without water this weekend.
-
Fake bus passes are being sold in Saskatoon, city’s transit service says
Saskatoon Transit wants riders to know about a fraudulent social media account selling fake fare passes.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s a sad day': Last call for the Cambridge Hotel on Pembina as it's set to close
It’s the last call at the Cambridge Hotel. The 86-year-old hotel on Pembina Highway is set to close its doors Tuesday.
-
Street Links says program is freeing up hospital beds
There are 20 transitional beds at St. Boniface Street Links for patients who either go to the hospital homeless, or lose their homes while in hospital.
-
'The best that we can be': Indigenous judge and TRC chair Murray Sinclair dies at 73
Murray Sinclair, who was born when Indigenous people did not yet have the right to vote, grew up to become one of the most decorated and influential people to work in Indigenous justice and advocacy.
Edmonton
-
Oil, gas companies told to cut emissions by one-third under planned cap
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
-
'You could feel the heat': Witnesses recount another suspicious fire that destroyed building under construction
Two people living in King Edward Park are sharing what they saw when a suspicious fire destroyed a building under construction over the weekend.
-
'Everyone deserves to be safe': purple chairs offer domestic violence support
The City of St. Albert unveiled two new seats in its river valley Monday that will give people a place to rest and get information on support for people suffering domestic violence.
Calgary
-
Fatal northeast Calgary crash investigated by police
One person was killed in a crash east of the Calgary airport on Monday.
-
Calgary man missing for more than a year
Calgary police are looking for help to locate a 29-year-old man who's been missing since September 2023.
-
Calgary police move District 1 from Ramsay to downtown core
Calgary police are making changes downtown.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge small businesses gearing up for Christmas shopping season
The calendar may have just flipped to November, but Christmas is already on many people's minds.
-
Mining company makes extra push by lobbying for coal mine in Crowsnest Pass
Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter said a vote later this month is looking to hear from residents to determine if they want to see the coal industry come back to the region.
-
Hurricanes fall short in Red Deer, losing to Rebels 5-4
The Hurricanes weathered an early storm Saturday but eventually fell, losing 5-4 to the Rebels in a game played in Red Deer.
Toronto
-
Peel police officer suspended after video appeared to show him at protest while off duty
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
-
Video shows suspect firing 18 shots at York Region home, shattering bedroom window
Police have released video footage that shows an unidentified suspect firing at least 18 shots at a home in York Region on Sunday night.
-
Voters head to polls in Ward 15 byelection
Voters in Ward 15 are heading to the polls today to choose a new councillor.
Ottawa
-
Barrhaven residents to hold second rally Tuesday to oppose 'sprung structures' for asylum seekers
Another rally is planned for Tuesday as residents push back on a city proposal to build a tentlike structure to house asylum seekers.
-
Scotiabank to eliminate tellers at some branches, including Carleton University
Scotiabank is eliminating tellers at some of its branches, including one at Carleton University, and switching to "advice services only."
-
Mother of eastern Ontario boat crash victim remembers daughter
170 days ago, Alison Côté lost her 22-year-old daughter, Juliette, in a tragic boat crash.
Montreal
-
American expats in Canada mobilize for U.S. election day
With just one day before the U.S election, American expatriates living in Canada are mobilizing to get the vote out.
-
Police watchdog looking into Salluit, Que., shooting that killed 1, injured another
Quebec’s police watchdog (BEI) is investigating an intervention by the Nunavik Police Service that killed someone and severely injured another in Salluit, Que., Monday.
-
Quebec police association wants to raise awareness for officers' mental health
To support them in their psychological well-being, the Association des directeurs de police du Québec (ADPQ) is setting up a mental health program for all officers in the province.
Vancouver
-
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
-
No jail time for man who drove truck through residential school march in B.C.
A British Columbia senior who drove his pickup truck into a march for Indigenous residential school survivors will avoid jail time after he was sentenced Monday to nine months of house arrest.
-
B.C. man who 'bragged' about sexually assaulting teen girl sentenced
A B.C. man who raped a teenage girl, shared photos of her, and boasted to his friends about his crimes in a group chat, lost his bid to have the case tossed over delays and has been sentenced.
Vancouver Island
-
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
-
No jail time for man who drove truck through residential school march in B.C.
A British Columbia senior who drove his pickup truck into a march for Indigenous residential school survivors will avoid jail time after he was sentenced Monday to nine months of house arrest.
-
Thousands without power as storm warnings blanket B.C.
More than 225,000 households and businesses in British Columbia were without electricity Monday as high winds and heavy rains downed power lines and prompted storm warnings across the province.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
London
-
Prison sentences handed down for sexually abusive London, Ont. parents
In handing down the sentences for two London parents, Justice Thomas Heeney told the court, "The facts of this case were the most egregious that I have encountered during my 26 years on the bench."
-
Death investigation underway in Lambton County along Highway 402
A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed as part of a sudden death investigation. According to police, both westbound lanes and eastbound lanes are closed between Nauvoo Road and Forest road.
-
'Expense of protecting this building is impossible': Business owners in Sarnia, Ont. frustrated with increasing property crime
Any dreams of re-opening The Neutral Zone (TNZ) Paintball in Sarnia, Ont. went up in flames Saturday. Closed since the pandemic, the outdoor business has seen repeated thefts and damage to the property.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr found guilty of second-degree murder in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
4-month-old suffers serious injuries following alleged assault in Hanover, Ont., woman charged
The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.
-
Meet the winner of the Humane Society's Taylor Swift draw
A winner has been chosen as a massive fundraiser for the Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth Humane Society comes to a close.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence in Haileybury, Cobalt for investigation: OPP
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
-
Man killed, woman injured in Chelmsford rollover after doing donuts in open field
Greater Sudbury police say a man was killed and his female passenger injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in Chelmsford while he was doing donuts in an open field Sunday afternoon.
-
Pulling out the stops to deal with homeless encampment crisis
The mayors of Ontario's largest cities are asking the province to consider using the notwithstanding clause in the constitution to ensure measures to combat homelessness are implemented in a timely and effective way.
Atlantic
-
Pair of rare November tornadoes touch down in New Brunswick last week
A research team has confirmed a pair of tornadoes touched down in central New Brunswick last week.
-
Measles cases in New Brunswick more than double in three days
A measles outbreak declared in New Brunswick’s Zone 3 last week, which includes Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley, has more than doubled since last week.
-
RCMP investigating 'sudden deaths' of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.