These Riders are pending free agents heading into 2025

The Canadian Football League (CFL) released its list of players who are slated to become free agents on Feb. 11. It’s a list that includes 32 Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Of those pending free agents, there are some high-profile players, including starting quarterback Trevor Harris, wide receiver Mario Alford, and defensive back Marcus Sayles.

Provided the players do not come to terms with their team before the opening of free agency on Feb. 11, 2025, they will become free agents, meaning any team can sign them.

The free agency communication window is set for Feb. 2 to 9, 2025, where pending free agents can openly talk to all teams before the free agency period officially begins.

Pending free agents are permitted to talk to their current teams at any time.

The other Riders who are pending free agents are:

Defensive Linemen

Christian Albright

Miles Brown

Malik Carney

Bryan Cox

Charbel Dabire

Micah Johnson

Anthony Lanier II

Nelson Lokombo

Benoî Marion

Linebackers

A.J. Allen

Adam Auclair

Jordan Herdman-Reed

Justin Herdman-Reed

Jameer Thurman

Offensive linemen

Philip Blake

Peter Godber

Trevon Tate

Noah Zerr

Ryan Sceviour

Defensive backs

Jayden Dalke

Amari Henderson

Godfrey Onyeka

Kosi Onyeka

Deontai Williams

Wide receivers

Mitchell Picton

Jerreth Sterns

Colton Hunchak

Running back

Frankie Hickson

Quarterback

Shea Patterson

For a list of all teams in the CFL with pending free agents, click here.