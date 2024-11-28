REGINA
    • These Riders are pending free agents heading into 2025

    A Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet can be seen before preseason CFL football action in Regina, Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu A Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet can be seen before preseason CFL football action in Regina, Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
    The Canadian Football League (CFL) released its list of players who are slated to become free agents on Feb. 11. It’s a list that includes 32 Saskatchewan Roughriders.

    Of those pending free agents, there are some high-profile players, including starting quarterback Trevor Harris, wide receiver Mario Alford, and defensive back Marcus Sayles.

    Provided the players do not come to terms with their team before the opening of free agency on Feb. 11, 2025, they will become free agents, meaning any team can sign them.

    The free agency communication window is set for Feb. 2 to 9, 2025, where pending free agents can openly talk to all teams before the free agency period officially begins.

    Pending free agents are permitted to talk to their current teams at any time.

    The other Riders who are pending free agents are:

    Defensive Linemen

    • Christian Albright
    • Miles Brown
    • Malik Carney
    • Bryan Cox
    • Charbel Dabire
    • Micah Johnson
    • Anthony Lanier II
    • Nelson Lokombo
    • Benoî Marion
    • Linebackers
    • A.J. Allen
    • Adam Auclair
    • Jordan Herdman-Reed
    • Justin Herdman-Reed
    • Jameer Thurman

    Offensive linemen

    • Philip Blake
    • Peter Godber
    • Trevon Tate
    • Noah Zerr
    • Ryan Sceviour

    Defensive backs

    • Jayden Dalke
    • Amari Henderson
    • Godfrey Onyeka
    • Kosi Onyeka
    • Deontai Williams

    Wide receivers

    • Mitchell Picton
    • Jerreth Sterns
    • Colton Hunchak

    Running back

    • Frankie Hickson

    Quarterback

    • Shea Patterson

    For a list of all teams in the CFL with pending free agents, click here

