Regina non-profits say Canada Post strike has brought donations to a standstill

The annual donation streams of two Regina non-profit organizations are at a standstill due to the Canada Post strike.

Carmichael Outreach and the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission both say their annual mail outs should have been delivered by now, but they now sit with no estimated time of delivery thanks to the ongoing work stoppage.

Chrysta Garner, the development coordinator of Carmichael Outreach says holiday donations are vital because they go directly to the services they offer.

“They go towards our critical programs, anything that is lacking funding. To have that lost this year could impact what we are able to serve next year,” Garner said.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission are in a comparable situation. They send out annual invitations looking for help from past donors, as well as looking for new ones.

They say there are currently 100,000 mail outs waiting to be delivered, all of which they believe are sitting at various post offices.

“Our organization exists because of donors. The needs have not decreased, they have only increased. Things go forward, but it is very, very hard,” Joseph Miller, the executive director of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission said.

Luckily, both non-profits say they are in positions where Christmas initiatives will not be impacted.

They are hopeful their supporters will come through for them and help them navigate the ongoing situation.

“This is the biggest time of the year where we gain our support from the community and every penny matters,” Garner said. “Any way that [the public] can get [donations] to any of these non-profits, surely it means the world to us and the community we serve.”

Donations can be made both online and in person.