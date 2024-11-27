Jury hears defence's closing arguments in sexual assault case against Regina chiropractor

The defense presented their closing arguments to a jury in the case of a Regina-based chiropractor charged of sexual assault Wednesday afternoon.

Ruben Manz faces a total of seven counts of sexual assault. He was first arrested in April of 2021 after two former clients came forward, alleging they were subjected to "inappropriate and unwanted actions" during their chiropractic treatments.

The other clients came forward after his arrest.

The alleged incidents occurred over the span of a decade.

Throughout the nearly four-week trial, all seven complainants and the accused all took the stand to give their testimony. Both the Crown and defence each called their own expert witnesses as well.

Credibility challenged

Defense counsel Kathy Hodgson-Smith challenged the credibility of the alleged victims’ testimonies as part of her closing remarks often calling each’s memory, “poor.”

“What [they’re] saying [it] don't make sense,” the lawyer said. “And it's contradicted.”

Hodgson-Smith often highlighted Manz’s time on the stand, calling it “consistent.”

“[Manz] was a chiropractor doing his job,” she said. “His treatment fell within the standard of care. It was appropriate treatment. the PNF stretch was medically indicated.”

“Why would [he] throw away his dream of being a chiropractor he's had -- since he was four. Why would he throw his and his wife's wellness clinic out the window, his life's work, to touch a breast,” Hodgson-Smith went on to say.

The defence likened this case to a bowl of thousands of beads. The beads representing each patient Manz has ever treated in his over two decades as a chiropractor.

Through her argument, she would motion taking each of the complainants’ cases out of the imaginary bowl.

“There are seven beads on the table which appear independent,” Hodgson-Smith said.

But as her remarks went on, she would motion to string the beads together. Saying Manz’s testimony remained constant while the complainants did not.

“We comfortably take a needle and put that needle through [the beads] which string these people [together],” Hodgson-Smith described.

Defence’s perceived verdict roadmap

The defence then gave the jury an outline of how they may come to a not-guilty verdict, asking them to consider three questions for each charge Manz faces.

The first, did he touch her breast?

And if the answer to the question is, “Yes,” to go to a second question. Did he intentionally touch her breast?

And if the answer for that question was also, “Yes,” they may move to the third question. Did he touch her on the breast in circumstances of a sexual nature?

If the answer to all three questions is, “Yes,” then the jury may find Manz guilty.

But if the answer was ever, “No,” then the jury should find Manz not guilty.

Proceedings delayed

Proceedings were delayed further Wednesday after the defence took over two hours to go through their closing argument.

Because the court could not keep the jury past 4:30 p.m., Justice Janey McMutry was forced to pause Hodgson-Smith’s remarks before she had completed her entire argument.

The defence will be allowed to wrap up their closing remarks Thursday afternoon before the Crown submits their final arguments afterwards.

That was when Justice McMutry was set to give her final instructions to the jury and sequester them to make their verdict.

Because of the delay, the jury will be sequestered beginning Friday morning.

Thirteen jurors have heard this case through the nearly four weeks of proceedings. Before they are sequestered, one member will be selected at random to be removed and 12 will make that decision.

They must come to a unanimous verdict for each charge before they will be released.