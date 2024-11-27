REGINA
Regina

    • 'I love the atmosphere': Sole Sask. barrel racer ready to represent province at Agribition Rodeo

    Share

    Karli Cowie, 24, is a professional barrel racer from the small community of Mankota, Sask., and is the only competitor from the province who will compete this week at Agribition’s Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo.

    “It’s pretty cool [to be the only one]. Agribition is always fun and I don’t get to go to many rodeos that are close to home so it’s nice to be a little closer,” Cowie shared.

    When asked if she feels the pressure being the only competitor from Saskatchewan in her event, she laughed it off.

    “Maybe a little bit,” she said with a smirk.

    However, Cowie was quick to reminisce about what it means to her to be a part of this rodeo.

    “I love the arena and the atmosphere. There used to be a high school rodeo here when I was younger. So it’s cool to now be in the Circuit Finals, kind of the bigger rodeo,” she shared.

    It has been a whirlwind for Cowie the last two years of her professional career. In 2023 and 2024, she qualified for the Canadian Finals Rodeo and qualified for her first Calgary Stampede this past summer.

    She was also the only competitor from Saskatchewan to compete in barrel racing at Stampede.

    “It [Stampede] was a rodeo unlike any other. Hopefully we can go back again someday. It was awesome. This last year, I’ve been kind of seasoning my horse. She’s figured it out and so now it’s a lot of fun,” she exclaimed.

    Cowie’s horse, Fling, has been with her the past three years. She got her when she was four years old.

    “She’s pretty special to me. I’ve never had a horse quite as good as her. You work for a lot of years and so when you have years like that, it’s really awesome,” she said.

    However, Cowie’s love for barrel racing began much earlier in life.

    “I’ve been barrel racing since I was probably 12 years old. I’ve always loved horses and started out riding then eventually got into barrel racing, and I stayed hooked,” Cowie said.

    Now she has the opportunity to win in front of a home crowd this week.

    “If you can do well this week, you get a pretty good jump start for next year, because the money here counts for finals next year. So hopefully we can have a good week, maybe qualify for the RAM Circuit Finals in Colorado Springs,” Cowie shared. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News