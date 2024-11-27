'I love the atmosphere': Sole Sask. barrel racer ready to represent province at Agribition Rodeo

Karli Cowie, 24, is a professional barrel racer from the small community of Mankota, Sask., and is the only competitor from the province who will compete this week at Agribition’s Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo.

“It’s pretty cool [to be the only one]. Agribition is always fun and I don’t get to go to many rodeos that are close to home so it’s nice to be a little closer,” Cowie shared.

When asked if she feels the pressure being the only competitor from Saskatchewan in her event, she laughed it off.

“Maybe a little bit,” she said with a smirk.

However, Cowie was quick to reminisce about what it means to her to be a part of this rodeo.

“I love the arena and the atmosphere. There used to be a high school rodeo here when I was younger. So it’s cool to now be in the Circuit Finals, kind of the bigger rodeo,” she shared.

It has been a whirlwind for Cowie the last two years of her professional career. In 2023 and 2024, she qualified for the Canadian Finals Rodeo and qualified for her first Calgary Stampede this past summer.

She was also the only competitor from Saskatchewan to compete in barrel racing at Stampede.

“It [Stampede] was a rodeo unlike any other. Hopefully we can go back again someday. It was awesome. This last year, I’ve been kind of seasoning my horse. She’s figured it out and so now it’s a lot of fun,” she exclaimed.

Cowie’s horse, Fling, has been with her the past three years. She got her when she was four years old.

“She’s pretty special to me. I’ve never had a horse quite as good as her. You work for a lot of years and so when you have years like that, it’s really awesome,” she said.

However, Cowie’s love for barrel racing began much earlier in life.

“I’ve been barrel racing since I was probably 12 years old. I’ve always loved horses and started out riding then eventually got into barrel racing, and I stayed hooked,” Cowie said.

Now she has the opportunity to win in front of a home crowd this week.

“If you can do well this week, you get a pretty good jump start for next year, because the money here counts for finals next year. So hopefully we can have a good week, maybe qualify for the RAM Circuit Finals in Colorado Springs,” Cowie shared.