Closing arguments to be heard in Manz trial
The jury will hear from counsel for the final time in the sexual assault trial of a Regina chiropractor when the Crown and defence give their closing arguments Wednesday.
Ruben Manz faces a total of seven counts of sexual assault. He was first arrested in April of 2021 after two former clients came forward, alleging they were subjected to "inappropriate and unwanted actions" during their chiropractic treatments.
The other clients came forward after his arrest.
The alleged incidents occurred over the span of a decade.
Throughout the nearly four-week trial, all seven complainants and the accused all took the stand to give their testimony. Both the Crown and defence each called their own expert witnesses as well.
Crown case
The first two and a half weeks of the trial were dedicated to Crown witnesses and argument.
In its opening statement, the Crown outlined the allegations faced by the accused.
"Manz reached under their shirts and bras of the women," prosecutor Jackie Lane said on November 4. "You will hear that every one of the women felt very uncomfortable because of this touching."
"Each of these women will tell you that this touching was done without their consent,” she added.
The alleged victim’s names are protected by a publication ban.
All seven complainants claimed to have been sexually touched during a certain maneuver called proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) stretching.
Through their testimony, the victims claimed that Manz’s alleged actions "Could not be categorized as a necessary part of the treatment."
Many also expressed the trauma of alleged incidents still impact them to this day.
"A date burned in your mind and a feeling burned on your body are two different things," said one complainant.
The crown’s expert witness also confirmed the PNF stretch is a legitimate chiropractic treatment, and if a doctor touched the breast of patient while performing the maneuver, it would be done incorrectly.
Defence case
The past week of the case has been dedicated to Manz’s defence.
The defence claims he was performing legitimate chiropractic procedures, had informed consent to do so and did not touch any of the seven women in a sexual nature.
“[The Crown] said they were going to prove to you that the [PNF] neck stretch was no legitimate chiropractic treatment,” defence lawyer Blaine Beaven told the jury in his opening remarks on November 21. “This is a valid chiropractic treatment.”
Manz reiterated several times though questioning and cross examination he never used his power as a chiropractor to make sexual advances on any of his patients.
“I have never touched any patient's breast[s] that I have performed that stretch on,” he said Monday. “I care deeply about my patients' health and that is completely against what I believe in as a chiropractor.”
“I was always doing the stretch and I was doing it properly,” Manz added.
The expert called by the defence said Manz followed the industry standard of care in regard to consent, diagnosing, treatment and record keeping.
“And what about the appropriateness of using a PNF stretch on the neck with regards to these seven patients?” Beaven asked.
“It felt within the standard of care,” Dr. Brian Gleberzon responded.
Jury deliberation
Once closing arguments are completed Wednesday, it is expected court will adjourn for the day.
Justice Janet McMurtry is scheduled to charge the jury Thursday ahead of their sequestering.
Thirteen jurors have heard this case through the nearly four weeks of proceedings. Before they are sequestered, one member will be selected at random to be removed and 12 will make that decision.
The jury is scheduled to begin deliberations Thursday afternoon.
-With files from Hallee Mandryk
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Man arrested at LAX after allegedly checking suitcases filled with over 70 pounds of meth-caked clothing
A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Is it worth ordering from small businesses during the Canada Post strike?
Supporters of mom-and-pop shops may be worried they won't get their packages during the Canada Post strike, but a small business industry group is encouraging people to not rule them out during their holiday shopping.
W5 Investigates Canada's least wanted man: A family's long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria
Counterterrorism experts and humanitarian groups are urging countries to repatriate suspected ISIS members, as one family tells CTV W5 about their long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria.
Some Liberal MPs echo NDP call to expand $250 rebate, minister touts seniors benefits
Some Liberal MPs say they think their government should consider expanding the eligibility for an upcoming government rebate to include seniors who are no longer working.
Mounties say 2 men arrested after another fentanyl 'super lab' found in B.C.
Mounties say two men were arrested after police uncovered the latest drug-manufacturing "super lab" in British Columbia.
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
$100 million up for grabs after no Lotto Max grand prize winner Tuesday
An estimated $100 million is up for grabs, including an $80-million Lotto Max jackpot, after Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw ended without a grand prize winner.
Saskatoon
-
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
-
'I didn’t give up': Five-day search for missing dog ends with tears of joy
A Saskatoon woman and her dog, Bella, were reunited after five days of searching, with the help of Facebook and the kindness of strangers.
-
Saskatoon police investigate hit and run captured from home security camera
Saskatoon police are investigating a hit and run that was captured from a home security camera.
Winnipeg
-
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
-
Manitoba adding 800 hip and knee surgeries in Selkirk
The Manitoba government is taking steps to lower healthcare wait times by adding 800 hip and knee surgeries at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.
-
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Edmonton
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Scammers steal $6.7K through fake e-transfer links in marketplace purchases: EPS
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public about an e-transfer scam targeting people selling on online platforms such as Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace.
-
Hells Angels member charged with assault and firearms offences
A member of the Hells Angels Alberta Nomads chapter is facing assault and numerous firearms charges.
Calgary
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Accused in fatal Calgary hit-and-run found not guilty
Crown prosecutors couldn't prove a Calgary man was the driver of a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run death of 27-year-old Alek Athiebiok Akot in 2022.
-
Natural gas to blame for Mahogany house explosion, officials say
The Calgary Fire Department says it's yet to complete a full investigation into an explosion and fire at a home in Mahogany last week, but believes natural gas was to blame.
Lethbridge
-
Mobile mammography service coming to Nanton, Alta.
Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Nanton next month.
-
Lethbridge & District Exhibition short millions of dollars, unclaimed management expenses: report
Unclaimed management expenses, unsupported strategic plan targets and inconsistent project budgets are believed to be leading factors behind the Lethbridge & District Exhibition's (LDE) financial troubles, according to a newly released report.
-
'Let's do this': Crowsnest Pass mayor wants proposed coal mine sooner than later
A mayor in southwestern Alberta is hoping for an immediate meeting with Premier Danielle Smith to discuss a coal project his community has voted in favour of being built.
Toronto
-
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
-
Two suspects charged after victims tied up in 'violent' armed home invasion in Mississauga: police
Two suspects have been charged in connection with a “violent” home invasion in Mississauga which saw two people tied up in a home while a small child was present, Peel police say.
-
Ontario eyes new electricity generation sites, possibly including nuclear
Ontario is eyeing three sites across the province for new electricity generation facilities, including the possibility of large-scale nuclear plants.
Ottawa
-
Phoenix Pay class-action settled for casual, non-unionized federal public servants
A settlement in a class-action lawsuit has been reached for non-unionized and casual federal public servants affected by payroll issues connected with the embattled Phoenix pay system.
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for eastern Ontario man: OPP
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 53-year-old man in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
-
Supreme Court says Quebec must provide more money for First Nations police force
The Supreme Court of Canada says Quebec must provide more money for a First Nations police force after acting dishonourably by refusing to negotiate the funding terms.
-
Cinemas Guzzo closing West Island theatre amid major financial troubles
Cinemas Guzzo owner and reality TV star Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo said he will close the Cinema Des Sources location as he faces financial trouble and fights to save his business.
Vancouver
-
Mounties say 2 men arrested after another fentanyl 'super lab' found in B.C.
Mounties say two men were arrested after police uncovered the latest drug-manufacturing "super lab" in British Columbia.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
2 rescued after boat capsizes off Surrey's Crescent Beach
Crews rescued a dad and son Tuesday night after their small boat capsized in the ocean off of Crescent Beach in Surrey.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties say 2 men arrested after another fentanyl 'super lab' found in B.C.
Mounties say two men were arrested after police uncovered the latest drug-manufacturing "super lab" in British Columbia.
-
Mounties investigating after victim struck, killed at Kamloops, B.C., gas station
Mounties are investigating after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Kamloops, B.C.
-
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
Kelowna
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
London
-
'Cancer might have started this, but I am going to finish it': Nine-year-old cancer patient prepares to Illuminate Ronald McDonald House
Emma McKeachnie is all smiles as she helps package Christmas cookies with her sister Ava, inside the kitchen at the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in London, Ont.
-
Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from Watford business
Lambton County OPP are investigating a break, enter and theft worth nearly $15,000. Around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 12, police were called to a business on Industrial Drive in Watford.
-
Plans for proposed fast food restaurant in north London get denied
Officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) have rejected a proposed development in north London, which would have fallen in a flood plain.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries after driver crashes in Kitchener bus shelter
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus shelter in Kitchener was destroyed during a crash.
-
Fires in Simcoe and Langton considered suspicious
Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Norfolk County.
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Northern Ontario
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Magic mushroom store in Sudbury, Ont., closes after visit by police
A store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets in Sudbury called Shroomyz that sold magic mushrooms has closed.
-
Trio in North Bay charged after reports of a fight lead police to find $281K in drugs
Two women, including a young offender, and a man have been charged in North Bay after police discovered $281,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth.
Atlantic
-
N.S. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill loses seat to PC candidate by just 14 votes
It appears Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill has lost his seat to Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton – by just 14 votes.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating double homicide after bodies found inside burning vehicle in Chipman
Police in New Brunswick are investigating the homicides of two people found inside a burning vehicle in Chipman.
-
First significant snow of the season for parts of the Maritimes Thursday, Friday
A low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States is forecasted to bring a mixture of snow and rain into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.