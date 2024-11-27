Closing arguments to be heard in Manz trial

The jury will hear from counsel for the final time in the sexual assault trial of a Regina chiropractor when the Crown and defence give their closing arguments Wednesday.

Ruben Manz faces a total of seven counts of sexual assault. He was first arrested in April of 2021 after two former clients came forward, alleging they were subjected to "inappropriate and unwanted actions" during their chiropractic treatments.

The other clients came forward after his arrest.

The alleged incidents occurred over the span of a decade.

Throughout the nearly four-week trial, all seven complainants and the accused all took the stand to give their testimony. Both the Crown and defence each called their own expert witnesses as well.

Crown case

The first two and a half weeks of the trial were dedicated to Crown witnesses and argument.

In its opening statement, the Crown outlined the allegations faced by the accused.

"Manz reached under their shirts and bras of the women," prosecutor Jackie Lane said on November 4. "You will hear that every one of the women felt very uncomfortable because of this touching."

"Each of these women will tell you that this touching was done without their consent,” she added.

The alleged victim’s names are protected by a publication ban.

All seven complainants claimed to have been sexually touched during a certain maneuver called proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) stretching.

Through their testimony, the victims claimed that Manz’s alleged actions "Could not be categorized as a necessary part of the treatment."

Many also expressed the trauma of alleged incidents still impact them to this day.

"A date burned in your mind and a feeling burned on your body are two different things," said one complainant.

The crown’s expert witness also confirmed the PNF stretch is a legitimate chiropractic treatment, and if a doctor touched the breast of patient while performing the maneuver, it would be done incorrectly.

Defence case

The past week of the case has been dedicated to Manz’s defence.

The defence claims he was performing legitimate chiropractic procedures, had informed consent to do so and did not touch any of the seven women in a sexual nature.

“[The Crown] said they were going to prove to you that the [PNF] neck stretch was no legitimate chiropractic treatment,” defence lawyer Blaine Beaven told the jury in his opening remarks on November 21. “This is a valid chiropractic treatment.”

Manz reiterated several times though questioning and cross examination he never used his power as a chiropractor to make sexual advances on any of his patients.

“I have never touched any patient's breast[s] that I have performed that stretch on,” he said Monday. “I care deeply about my patients' health and that is completely against what I believe in as a chiropractor.”

“I was always doing the stretch and I was doing it properly,” Manz added.

The expert called by the defence said Manz followed the industry standard of care in regard to consent, diagnosing, treatment and record keeping.

“And what about the appropriateness of using a PNF stretch on the neck with regards to these seven patients?” Beaven asked.

“It felt within the standard of care,” Dr. Brian Gleberzon responded.

Jury deliberation

Once closing arguments are completed Wednesday, it is expected court will adjourn for the day.

Justice Janet McMurtry is scheduled to charge the jury Thursday ahead of their sequestering.

Thirteen jurors have heard this case through the nearly four weeks of proceedings. Before they are sequestered, one member will be selected at random to be removed and 12 will make that decision.

The jury is scheduled to begin deliberations Thursday afternoon.

-With files from Hallee Mandryk