Woman arrested after downtown robbery in Regina

A woman has been arrested following a downtown robbery on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery in progress at a business in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue around 10:20 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

According to information gathered by police, a woman approached a person outside the entrance of the business, threatened them, and stole their belongings.

Police arrived and found the woman to be in possession of the stolen belongings. She was arrested without incident.

A woman has been charged with robbery. She made her first court appearance on Thursday morning.