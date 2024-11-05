Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Chad Bachynski

A resident of Regina for over 25 years, Chad Bachynski is running for the city’s highest office with the promise to bring a technical and calculated approach to city council.

Chatting with CTV News, the mechanical engineer by trade shared his vision for the Queen City – and how council under his stewardship would be an improvement over what residents have seen over the past four years.

“With my background in project management, in critical infrastructure, core infrastructure … in managing multi-million-dollar projects, major capital budgets, operating budgets – I have a very long track record of understanding that and working within those means,” he explained.

“[While] also leading teams to hold them accountable to those budgets and to those plans and to that strategy.”

Bachynski attended the University of Saskatchewan from 2004 to 2008, where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

Coming out of school, he worked at Applied Industrial Technologies LP in Regina for a number of years before securing a position at SaskEnergy.

In just over a decade, he rose from the position of pipeline engineer to the manager of enterprise networks for the provincial Crown corporation.

Bachynski believes his experiences in project management will translate well when dealing with process and efficiency issues within the city.

“[The] biggest one for me is around execution of capital projects and investigating, ‘How do we get things done faster?’” he said.

As part of his platform, Bachynski vowed to investigate extended hours or 24-hour construction schedules to help alleviate issues surrounding infrastructure repairs and the inconvenience they may cause for residents and business owners alike.

Aside from how city council could benefit from his skill set, Bachynski said concerns over community safety also led him to seek the mayor’s seat.

“When I see the diminishing sense of security in the city, these are things that just really hit home for me and raising a family here, I felt it was important to step up and do my part as a resident, to play my part in this process,” he said.

Leaning on his experience with organizing projects, Bachynski stressed the importance of a united front on the issues.

“You need leadership that rallies council to a consistent, cohesive vision that everybody can rally behind that will enable us to take action faster that will enable us to actually implement these things faster,” he explained.

“So that's kind of place on both sides of that, and success is going to be measured by feedback from the residents.”

Bachynski has vowed, if he’s elected, to provide a framework for this united front.

A framework that would identify key priorities and chart a path forward on certain projects to improve the efficiency of city council.

“My number one priority is my pillars of safety and affordability. So, at the end of the day, it's setting up a framework that will be in the first 90 days, I want to get council to rally around a framework and how we're going to prioritize major projects, capital projects, how we're going to balance that against our operational needs,” he explained.

“So, I want that framework in place in the first 90 days, and then after that, we're going to tackle safety. We're going to work with organizations to make getting access to services easier in the city.”

Bachynski’s bid in this year’s mayoral race will mark his first foray into municipal politics.

He’s cited his volunteer experiences as well as his service on school councils as part of his credentials for the position.

Regina’s municipal election will be held on Nov. 13. A full list of candidates as well as profiles and ward descriptions can be found here.