    • 2 people arrested following robbery investigation

    Two people have been arrested this week following investigation into a robbery and alleged kidnapping that took place in October in Regina.

    On Oct. 22 around 8:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Dewdney Avenue for the report of a robbery, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    According to police, the victim had been threatened with a weapon, kidnapped, and had items stolen.

    A 28-year-old Regina woman was arrested on Nov. 8 and has been charged with robbery. The following day, a 25-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged with robbery and kidnapping.

    Both suspects made their first appearance inf provincial court on Nov. 12.

