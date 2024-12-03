Attempted murder charge laid after home invasion, series of hit and runs in Regina

Two people in Regina are facing a list of charges following a series of alleged acts that include a home invasion, multiple collisions and attempted murder.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, at around 8:55 a.m., officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the 100 block of Rink Avenue for a reported home invasion, according to a release from the service.

Police were informed that multiple people entered a home in the area before assaulting a resident and firing several shots with what was reported to be a BB gun inside the home.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle, police were told.

Officers arrived on the scene and gathered suspect descriptions. As this was happening, a reported hit and run occurred in a parking lot on the 100 block of Rink Avenue.

It was believed that the vehicle involved was the same used by the suspects. Shortly after this incident, police received another report of a hit and run involving the same vehicle at the intersection of McIntosh Street and 9th Avenue North.

Police learned that the vehicle had been driving at a high rate of speed before side swiping another vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Shortly after 9:45 a.m., officers were alerted of a man threatening another victim with a knife and attempting to a steal a truck from a home on the 3200 block of Elgaard Drive.

However, this attempt was unsuccessful, according to police.

The suspect then fled to the 1200 block of North Galloway Street, where he allegedly threatened another victim with what appeared to be a gun and knife. The suspect successfully stole the vehicle.

A short time later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Rochdale Boulevard and North Stockton Street – where it had been involved in a collision.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by officers.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old man from Piapot First Nation is charged with attempted murder, breaking and entering, pointing a firearm, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

A 39-year-old woman from Regina was also charged with one count of breaking and entering.

The pair made their first appearance in provincial court on these charges on Monday, Dec. 2.