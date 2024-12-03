REGINA
    • Weyburn RCMP respond to crash on Highway 13

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    A two vehicle collision resulted in a police presence on Highway 13 in southeastern Saskatchewan Tuesday night.

    Police say it happened near Hume, east of Weyburn.

    According to Weyburn RCMP, drivers should expect delays in the area while police are on scene.

    "As this investigation is in preliminary stages, we do not have additional details to share at this time," RCMP said in a news release.

    Drivers are encouraged to check the Highway Hotline for road closure updates.

    As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, the highway remained partially closed.

