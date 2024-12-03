Regina Food Bank donations impacted by Canada Post strike, in person donations encouraged

The ongoing Canada Post strike has forced a number of charitable organizations to rethink their holiday donation strategies, including the Regina Food Bank.

Over the years, direct mailing has been a successful way of communication between the food bank and its donors.

Now that mailing is no longer an option, the food bank wants to make sure donors don’t forget about them this holiday season by reminding them of the services they provide.

“It’s an important time of the year both in terms of the needs in our community and also the need of the Regina Food Bank and other charities,” CEO John Bailey said.

The Regina Food Bank estimates they have several thousand pieces of mail out for delivery. They are uncertain how many people have responded and have sent back through mail.

While the Canada Post's strike has halted the Regina Food Bank's direct mailing option, the organization is encouraging people to drop off their donations in person. (Mick Favel / CTV News) The final six weeks of the year often makes up a large percentage of the food bank’s overall fundraising.

The Regina Food Bank is now encouraging contributors to use other forms of donating, including coming to the food bank in person and dropping off their donation.

“Your support is really important. Hopefully we are able to continue to rely on it to make sure we’re doing the work that we do in December and year-round,” Bailey said.