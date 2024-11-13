James Murdock elected Mayor of Moose Jaw, 3 new councillors elected

Moose Jaw will have a new mayor with James Murdock being elected on Wednesday night, unseating Clive Tolley with a decisive victory.

Murdock received 5,437 votes, while Coun. Crystal Froese was second with 1,439 and Tolley a distant third with a mere 601 votes, according to the City of Moose Jaw.

Murdock is a past chair and current board member of the Moose Jaw Health Foundation and a board member for Providence Place Health Foundation and also does work with River Street Promotions, raising funds for youth mental wellness and education.

Outgoing Mayor Clive Tolley was first elected in November of 2021.

City Council

Moose Jaw will have three new councillors, with Patrick Boyle, Chris Warren and Carla Delaurier all being elected Wednesday night.

They will join Jamey Logan, Dawn Luhning and Heather Eby who were all re-elected.

Boyle was a councillor from 2012 until 2016 and is an executive director for the Water Security Agency.

Warren is also a former councillor serving from 2016 until 2020 and has 16 years of municipal government experience.

Delaurier was not on council in the past but has lived in Moose Jaw for more than 45 years and owns both business and rental properties.

Her top concerns she campaigned on were community safety, affordable housing and new jobs.