Here's a look at Regina's projected new city council
Regina's projected new city council will consist of eight new members with more than a handful of outgoing councillors not seeking re-election and two incumbents being defeated Wednesday night.
Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10 were all guaranteed to have a new representation.
Incumbent Coun. Bob Hawkins and incumbent Coun. Terina Nelson were both defeated in their respective wards.
No wards were be acclaimed, with all seeing at least three candidates vying for a seat at city hall.
Ward 1
Dan Rashovich narrowly defeated Joanne Crofford to win the Ward 1 seat.
Rashovich received 2,178 preliminary votes to Crofford’s 2,133.
Throughout the campaign, Rashovich prioritized fiscal responsibility, community safety and positive change fostered through collaborative working relationships.
He had a 16-year career in the Canadian Football League (CFL), 13 of which were with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He currently serves as the director for Believe in the Gold, a foundation dedicated to raising awareness about childhood cancer.
A projected total of 5,547 ballots were cast with a voting population of 20,771.
Ward 2
George Tsiklis defeated longtime incumbent Bob Hawkins by a preliminary vote count of 1,304 to 1,266.
Hawkins had been a councillor for 12 years.
Tsiklis, who finished second to Hawkins in the 2020 election, outlined a three-pillar platform focused on lowering taxes, finding efficiencies in city spending and ensuring police have the resources they need to ensure safe city streets.
Ward 2 saw 4,844 people vote. The voting population was 19,373.
Ward 3
David Froh handily defeated Barry L. Wilkie and Faaiq Tanveer in Ward 3, receiving 4,075 votes.
Wilkie got 1,069 preliminary votes and Tanveer got 183.
During the campaign, Froh promised to bring an extensive track record of community-building.
He currently serves as vice president of the Regina Food Bank and recently was Economic Development Regina’s vice president.
There were 5,327 preliminary votes in Ward 3. The ward had a voting population of 21,078.
Ward 4
Mark Burton defeated six other new candidates with 1,650 preliminary votes.
Glen Geiger was second with 1,425 votes while the other five candidates all received less than 1,000 votes.
Ward 4 had the largest selection of new candidates to choose from with seven running for the city council chair that was held by Lori Bresciani who opted to run for mayor.
While campaigning, Burton said he had the experience to help council run more cooperatively and also spend tax dollars effectively while prioritizing keeping taxes low.
He also promised to address traffic problems in southeast Regina, fix REAL, increase traffic enforcement on Arcola Avenue and Prince of Wales Drive and resolve traffic problems while driving to south end high schools.
Ward 4 got 5,391 votes, the voting population totals 18,393.
Ward 5
Sarah Turnbull defeated five other candidates with 2,061 preliminary votes.
Grant Jakubowski was runner up with 1,867.
Turnbull campaigned on the promise to revamp access to everyday things.
She said that included community, inclusion, access to services, responsible growth and accountability and transparency.
There were 5,906 total votes in Ward 5. The ward has a voting population of 20,618.
Ward 6
Victoria Flores defeated five other candidates with 1,532 preliminary votes.
No other candidate eclipsed 1,000.
Flores’ campaign included promises to advocate for safer streets, improved infrastructure and deeper support for local organizations that strengthen the community.
She has dedicated a career to building and welcoming an inclusive community by working with non-profits like the Regina Food Bank and Regina Open Door Society.
There were 3,480 votes counted for Ward 6 Wednesday night, The ward had a voting population of 21,380, the largest of the city’s 10 wards.
Ward 7
Shobna Radons defeated incumbent Terina Nelson with 1,522 preliminary votes to Nelson’s 1,344.
Nelson had been a councillor since 2020 serving one term.
Radons had been a postal worker for 25 years and is a military veteran with 20 years of service.
Radons is president of the Regina and District Labour Council and dais she has developed skills to work with others and fins solutions to benefit everyone.
She said values of hard work and community were instilled in her by her parents.
Ward 7 saw 4,476 votes come in Wednesday night, the ward had a voting population of 19,969.
Ward 8
Shanon Zachidniak will serve a second term for Ward 8, winning with 1,388 preliminary votes.
She defeated four other candidates, none who received more than 1,000 votes.
Zachidniak campaigned on the promise to improve transparency and accountability, creating a vibrant and inclusive city and finding new ways to fund projects.
She serves as vice-chair on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund Council.
There were 3,546 votes counted in the ward Wednesday night. The total voting population was 19,536.
Ward 9
Jason Mancinelli will return for a third term in Ward 9, winning with 1,987 preliminary votes.
He defeated four other candidates; Tanis Wilder was runner up with 1,841 projected votes.
During the campaign, Mancinelli was running on his record – highlighting work he has done to improve safety/crosswalk signage, renewal of residential roads and the city’s water network, along with making progress on the “Coopertown” neighbourhood plan. He also spoke of addressing affordability.
There were 6,555 votes counted for the ward Wednesday night. It had a voting population of 19,927.
Ward 10
Clark Bezo defeated longtime Coun. Jerry Flegel with 1,957 preliminary votes to Flegel’s 1,825.
There were three other candidates also vying for the seat. However, none came within 500 votes of Flegel or Bezo.
Flegel was a councillor from 2003-2020 before being defeated by Landon Mohl who did not seek re-election Wednesday night.
Bezo campaigned on the promise of “no politics, just progress.”
He is an engineer who has spent most of his working career at the Evraz Steel Mill and served in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for 13 years.
Ward 10 saw 5,741 preliminary votes come in. The total voter population in the ward is 19,471.
The City of Regina said resultes will be finalized on Thursday afternoon.
