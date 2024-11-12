Here are the candidates for Ward 10 in Regina

Ward 10 contains a voting population of 19,471. Covering Regina's central northern areas, Ward 10 consists of the community associations of Normanview, Walsh Acres, Lakeridge, Garden Ridge, Argyle Park and Englewood as well as school board subdivision six.

Ward 10 does not have an incumbent, with outgoing Coun. Landon Mohl not seeking re-election following one term at city hall.

Anita Adefuye says she is ready to tackle key issues like community safety, housing, affordable living, fair taxation and fiscal responsibility.

Adefuye holds a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Regina and is pursuing her PhD.

If elected, Adefuye says she will focus on investing in infrastructure, ensuring reliable public transit and essential services such as affordable childcare, waste management and community programs.

Chris Simmie touts diverse working experiences including infrastructure construction, TV production, volunteering, communications and small businesses.

If elected to represent Ward 10, Simmie vows to focus on key areas such as infrastructure, transportation, housing affordability, and sustainable municipal operations.

With a "strong grasp of economics and politics," Simmie claims he is well positioned to help Regina attract investment and navigate a changing global landscape.

Clark Bezo is campaigning on "No politics, just progress."

The engineer by trade spent most of his career working at the Evraz Steel Mill after serving in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for 13 years.

Bezo has most recently founded a small business that assists condominium association with financial planning and capital projects.

He claims his experience provide him insights into the local economy and the needs of business which he’ll require to serve the residents of Ward 10.

Jerry Flegel is returning to civic politics after a four-year hiatus. Flegel served as the councillor for Ward 10 between 2003 and 2020.

He’s campaigning to return to his old seat under the priorities of roads, snow removal, crime and taxes.

Flegel is a past president of North Regina Little League and Regina Crime Stoppers. Additionally, he’s been actively involved in Ward 10’s business community for the past 35 years.

“Now is the time to bring me back,” he said in his pitch.

“We could see six new councillors with no experience. The past four years have made it obvious that experience is essential.”

Finally, political newcomer Umer Syed is making a play for the Ward 10 seat. Syed is an active volunteer and serves on an educational team in childcare.

Syed has leadership experience in the rail and transportation industries, allowing him to "visualize growth and implement effective strategies for success."

Syed is dedicated to community initiatives that empower youth and advocate for their needs.

“Together, let’s explore what’s working and what needs improvement for a brighter future,” he said in his candidate page.

Regina voters will head to the polls on Nov. 13. Everything you need to know before stepping into the voting booth can be found here.