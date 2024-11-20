New MADD educational video the centre of school program

In an effort to promote road safety among youth, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) launched their annual school program.

Students from Scott Collegiate were able to watch MADD’s latest educational video, The Last Dance, a story meant to meet the youth in a new and engaging way.

“The drama is emotional and it connects with them. There can be some tears, but the fact is getting that message across for them not drive impaired is the key point,” said Dawn Regan, the chief operating officer of MADD Canada.

Many of the students who watched the video came away with a clear understanding there are serious consequences to driving impaired.

Don’t drink and drive. It could end you. You don’t know who is in the other car, and you don’t want your own life taken from you,” said one Scott Collegiate student.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you. It’s always a spur of the moment and one choice can end your life,” added another student.

According to MADD, road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in over half of those crashes.

MADD has partnered with SGI and SLGA to educate the next generation of drivers, helping to prevent accidents and injuries.

“Making sure this information gets to them early and quick before they encounter those situations, or when they start to at this young age is important to us and MADD,” said Michaela Solomon from SGI.

The one-hour MADD school program will be presented to hundreds of schools across Canada.