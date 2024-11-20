Crown wraps up its case in sexual assault trial of Regina chiropractor

The Crown has presented their case against a Regina chiropractor charged for sexual assault.

Manz faces a total of seven counts of sexual assault. He was first arrested in April of 2021 after two former clients came forward, alleging they were subjected to "inappropriate and unwanted actions" during their chiropractic treatments.

He is being tried by jury.

All seven alleged victims took the stand over the past two weeks of proceedings.

The victims claimed that Manz’s alleged actions "Could not be categorized as a necessary part of the treatment."

In its opening statement November 4, the Crown outlined the allegations faced by the accused.

"Manz reached under their shirts and bras of the women," the Crown explained. "You will hear that every one of the women felt very uncomfortable because of this touching. Each of these women will tell you that this touching was done without their consent."

An expert witness also testified as part of the Crown’s arguments.

According to the Crown, several of the victims say they believed the alleged touching was part of a legitimate chiropractic treatment – but many came forward after the Regina Police Service (RPS) announced Manz had been arrested for similar allegations.

The initial offences allegedly occurred between January of 2012 and June 2016 for the first victim and between April and August of 2019 in the case of the second victim.

Manz was charged with additional counts in May of 2021.

The Crown’s final witness took the stand Tuesday with cross-examination being completed Wednesday morning before the jury was released and court adjourned.

The defense will begin its arguments Thursday afternoon.

- With files from Hallee Mandryk and David Prisciak