REGINA
Regina

    • Woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after early morning shooting: Regina police

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Regina police say a woman was taken to hospital early Tuesday morning with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries following a possible shooting.

    According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the 1400 block of Argyle Street around 5:30 a.m. where they found the injured woman.

    Police said her injuries were consistent with gun shot wounds, adding EMS arrived and took the woman to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

    No arrests have been made and police said the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Regina Police Service or Regina Crime Stoppers.

    The woman’s current condition is unknown. Police did not release her name and age. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News