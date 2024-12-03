Woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after early morning shooting: Regina police

Regina police say a woman was taken to hospital early Tuesday morning with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries following a possible shooting.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the 1400 block of Argyle Street around 5:30 a.m. where they found the injured woman.

Police said her injuries were consistent with gun shot wounds, adding EMS arrived and took the woman to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina Police Service or Regina Crime Stoppers.

The woman’s current condition is unknown. Police did not release her name and age.