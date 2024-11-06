Here are the candidates for Ward 6 in Regina

Ward 6 has the largest voting population of any in Regina at 21,380 and makes up a large portion of the east and northeastern sections of the city.

Included in Ward 6 are the community associations of Eastview, Heritage, Al Ritchie and Dewdney East, as well as public-school subdivision four.

Current Coun. Daniel LeBlanc has announced he will not seek re-election in the ward after one term at city hall.

Six new candidates are now vying for the Ward 6 seat.

Corey Liebrecht

Liebrecht is a retired steelworker and currently owns and operates a small same day courier, according to his candidate page.

He says he is running to provide the long-needed change and responsible governance.

“I will ensure fiscal transparency and responsibility that maximizes our tax dollars, so they’re invested wisely back into our community and city. Address our current aging infrastructure that remains in disrepair while balancing the need for new projects,” he says on his page.

Liebrecht also wants to target the root causes of criminal activity and review services to make sure they are meeting the needs of the community.

David Whitrow

Whitrow is a chartered accountant with a master’s degree in business administration.

He’s advocating for corporate social responsibility and wants the city to focus on “solution-based problem-solving strategies.”

“Regina needs a return to the core priorities we can all enjoy, including low taxes, effective services and responsible growth,” Whitrow says on his candidate page.

Whitrow says he has lived in Ward 6 for 20 years.

“I am committed to creating a meaningful impact in Ward 6 and making a difference in our world and it starts with your vote,” he said.

Fawaz Adegoke

Adegoke attended Campbell Collegiate and earned a social work degree from the University of Regina.

He says through his degree he has acquired fresh knowledge of social issues in Regina community which has sparked his drive for advocacy and a strong commitment to public service.

“Over the years, I have gained valuable community experiences through my work at the Saskatchewan Income Support Program, Phoenix Residential Society, and Addiction Treatment Centre,” Adegoke said.

He says those experiences have allowed him to work firsthand with vulnerable populations to impact their lives in a positive way.

Adegoke says he is committed to addressing the addictions crisis, improving road infrastructure and making the community more inclusive by fostering equity and social justice.

Glenn Douglas

Douglas says he is running on three objectives, fiscal accountability, transparency and never forgetting a councillor is a servant of their ward.

“Your opinion will always guide me,” he says on his candidate page.

Douglas says the city needs to be run in the black, adding when debt is incurred, there should be a structured repayment plan that is followed.

“When the debt is paid, property taxes should go back down. This was done in the 80s with the Buffalo Water Treatment Plant very successfully,” he said.

Douglas says he also feels Regina residents should not have to search for important information and it should be provided with easy access.

“People elect councillors to supply all choices so they can make informed decisions,” Douglas said.

Julian Levy

Levy says he is running because he believes in a future where neighbourhoods are safe where families have access to the resources they need and where all voices matter.

Levy says fiscal responsibility is also one of the key pillars of his campaign.

“I believe that we must be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. We need to prioritize investments that improve our community; while also ensuring we’re not burdening future generations with unsustainable debt,” he says on his candidate page.

Levy feels that transparency and accountability will lead to smart financial decisions that support local services and infrastructure without wasting resources.

Victoria Flores

Flores says she is running because she believes in the power of community.

She has dedicated a career to building and welcoming and inclusive community by working with non-profits such as the Regina Food Bank and Regina Open Door Society.

“I’ve been actively involved in our neighbourhoods, serving on the Heritage Community Association board and participating in various community wellbeing discussions and advisory tables,” she says on her candidate page.

Flores says if elected she will; advocate for safer streets, improved infrastructure and deeper support for local organizations that strengthen the community.

“I’m committed to ensuring every resident in Ward 6 feels heard, valued, and supported,” she says.

Advance polls have now closed in Regina. Voting day for the municipal and school board elections is Nov. 13.