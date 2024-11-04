Here are the candidates for Ward 4 in Regina

Ward 4 in Regina has the largest selection of new candidates to choose from on Nov. 13 with seven running for the city council chair that was held by Lori Bresciani who has opted to take a run for mayor after eight years on council.

Ward 4 has a voting population of 18,393 and covers the southeast corner of Regina, bordering Wards 1, 5 and 6.

It includes the community association of Arcola East and public-school subdivision one.

In 2020 outgoing Coun. Lori Bresciani was acclaimed, running unopposed.

As mentioned, 2024 will see seven candidates running for council.

Balvir Bhathal

Bhathal says his main focus points if elected would be on transparency, accountability and advocating for the needs of Ward 4.

“This means prioritizing initiatives that will offer the most benefit and improve the quality of life in our neighbourhoods,” he says on his candidate profile page.

To do that, Bhathal says ensuring tax dollars are being invested into facilities and resources that benefit the community, maintaining safety and advocating for affordable living will be important topics for him inside city hall.

Bhathal has worked as a journeyperson electrician with the IBEW Union and says he has a track record of leadership and community engagement having been on the board of directors for the Sikh Society of Regina.

Charles Umeh

Umeh says he would be a strong voice for Ward 4 and is a public servant and business owner who is “playing his part and contributing to local economic growth and employment opportunities in our community.”

Umeh says he is committed to better services and efficient neighbourhood care, a tax freeze and safer streets.

“As your neighbour, I see the struggles we face. Essential services like snow clearing, road and sidewalk maintenance, and neighbourhood safety are falling behind, yet our taxes keep rising,” he says on his candidate profile page.

Umeh adds he is committed to refocusing city council on efficiently delivering core services, enforcing strict budget controls and addressing critical infrastructure needs.

Danish Hasan

Hasan, who says he is proud to have grown up in Regina, is now an industrial systems engineer (in training) and “gets to build robots for a living.”

He earned his Bachelor of Engineering at the University of Regina and says he is running because he is frustrated with tax hikes.

“All we have to show for it are pothole roads, a fancy compost bin and poor management of our city’s resources,” he says on his candidate page.

Hasan said it’s time to give back and make real changes that actually reflect residents’ needs in the city.

Deb Nyczai

Nyczai is a longtime resident of Regina with experience in municipal and provincial government as well as non-profits and consulting.

She has been endorsed by the Regina and District Labour Council and says she understands the challenges families face and the importance of making every dollar count.

“We must work together—residents, businesses, community organizations, Indigenous voices, and LGBTQIA+ communities—to address local issues like homelessness and improve essential services. Public transit, road maintenance, and snow clearing are being neglected while hundreds of millions are proposed for mega projects,” she says on her candidate page.

She says her priorities include improving all public services, ensuring fiscal responsibility and modernizing aging infrastructure.

Glen Geiger

Geiger is a retired bank manager with more than 40 years of leadership and management experience. He has lived in Ward 4 for 16 years.

Geiger says he is running for council because he can bring a fresh perspective and practical solutions to Regina’s challenges.

“My priorities will be public safety, infrastructure development, attraction and retention of businesses in Regina, and the responsible management of our city's resources,” he says on his candidate page.

Geiger says his background have given him a deep understanding of financial management, leadership, strategic planning, relationship building and the importance of community engagement.

Kofo Oni

Oni also has extensive experience in financial services and leadership. She is also a member of the City of Regina’s Appeals Board and is committed to ensuring fairness and justice in the city.

“My priorities include strengthening community safety, promoting affordable housing, addressing homelessness, improving local infrastructure, and driving job creation,” she says on her candidate page.

Oni says she is also committed to making decisions that serve the long-term interests of the city.

She says her campaign slogan "Committed to Progress, Dedicated to Service" reflects her commitment.

Mark Burton

Burton says he has been a promoter of Regina his entire life and works in information and technology with a passion for volunteering.

Burton feels he has the experience to help city council run more cooperatively, and also spend tax dollars effectively and prioritize keeping tax rates low.

“Mark’s dedication to public service is driven by his core values of integrity, inclusiveness and innovation.

His priorities if elected would be to address traffic problems in southeast Regina, fixing "REAL Gone Rogue," increased traffic enforcement on Arcola and Prince of Wales, resolving traffic problems driving to south end high schools, supporting volunteerism, increasing the number of ice surfaces, and promoting the new east side business corridor.

Advance polls for Regina’s election are open now with both the municipal and school board elections set for Nov. 13.