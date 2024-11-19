Provincial emergency alert test scheduled for Wednesday

Those in Saskatchewan may get an alert on their cell phones, TV, and radio Wednesday afternoon as part of a provincial emergency alert test.

According to a release from the province, a test of SaskAlert is scheduled for 1:55 p.m. and will also appear on compatible wireless devices and through the SaskAlert app.

The alert will be issued by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

The SPSA said testing is a standard part of the emergency management process to make sure urgent safety warnings can be distributed to the public when emergencies occur.