REGINA
Regina

    • Manz found guilty of one charge of sexual assault, acquitted on five others after 57 hours of deliberations

    After being sequestered for more than 57 hours, a 12-person jury has found Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz guilty of one count of sexual assault.

    Facing a total of seven charges, the jury found Manz not guilty of five charges but was unable to come to a unanimous decision for the remaining count.

    The jury's decision came at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    First arrested in April of 2021, Manz faced allegations stemming from incidents spanning more than a decade from seven former clients he provided chiropractic treatment.

    The lengthy deliberations were indicative of the grueling month-long trial which began back on Nov. 4.

    The jury was sequestered around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon after being given an extensive review of the case by Justice Janet McMurtry.

    A unanimous verdict was required for each of the seven counts separately before sequestering could end and the jury’s decisions made public.

    The jury retired at 9 p.m. Friday evening, bringing a brief pause to discussion until Saturday morning when deliberations continued.

    Each member remained sequestered overnight away from electronic devices, news or social media and the general public.

    -This is a breaking new story. More details to come…

