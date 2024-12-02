Shannon's Pub bringing a piece of Ireland to Regina this December

In the middle of Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood, Shannon's Pub is hoping to bring a little taste of Ireland to Saskatchewan this holiday season.

The pub unveiled a printed mural of Temple Bar, a very well-known pub in Dublin. The mural is intended to help those who are feeling a little homesick this December.

"We're not close to home here in Regina, so it's nice to bring a little taste of Ireland to us,” pub manager Chris Whelan told CTV News.

“So, we're here to celebrate, and we've got a Temple Bar mural. It's right in the center of Dublin. It's a central part of Dublin. Anyone that's visited Ireland from Canada more than likely has been at this bar. So, we're just kind of making it homey, making it comforting. It's Christmas time, so it's good kicking it off right now."

Sunday also saw a celebration within the walls of Shannon's. Featuring Irish dancers and free hot chocolate for any kids stopping by with their families.

"A lot of people were like clapping us on and cheering us, and it was really fun ... favorite part is when I started dancing and everyone was cheering me on," said Aoife Shannon, one of the dancers who performed in the afternoon.

Aoife's last name is also no coincidence. The nine-year-old expressed that this pub is one of her favourite places thanks to it being a family establishment.

"My auntie owns the bar, so I usually come down here and see her, see my cousins, and we usually just eat pizza and chill,” she explained.

The staff at the bar told CTV News that they plan to keep the mural up for the month of December.

Whelan and the rest of Shannon's team are hopeful that they can bring a little bit of Ireland to Regina for those seeking it this year.

"After getting whacked with the cold weather here pretty bad – that's what we try and do. Just try and make a nice little warm, comforting environment for everybody,” Whelan added.

“Just to make it feel like Christmas, because that's what it's all about, right? So, you go in there, we're living Christmas lights, tapestries, the Guinness is flowing, the food is good, everyone's having a good time."

Whelan went on to express that the pub will have live music every weekend leading up to Christmas, and a New Year's Eve party this year.