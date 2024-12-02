Four people charged after weekend assault in Regina

A total of four people face charges after an individual was assaulted with a firearm early Sunday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 1, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the 2200 block of Edward Street for a reported weapons offence.

Police were told that the victim had been assaulted and injured by what appeared to be a gun, the service recounted in a news release Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and took four suspects into custody. A search of the suspects revealed a gun.

A 27-year-old man faces the lion’s share of charges — totalling six counts.

The charges include possessing a firearm, use of a firearm, failing to comply, storing a firearm or restricted weapon, uttering threats, possessing an unauthorized firearm and assault with a weapon.

A 32-year-old man faces two charges of storing a firearm or restricted weapon and possessing an unauthorized firearm.

A 28-year-old man was solely charged with failing to comply, while a 30-year-old woman faces one charge of assault with a weapon.

All four of the accused made their appearance on these charges in Regina provincial court Monday.