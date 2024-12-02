REGINA
Regina

    • Four people charged after weekend assault in Regina

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A total of four people face charges after an individual was assaulted with a firearm early Sunday morning, according to police.

    Shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 1, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the 2200 block of Edward Street for a reported weapons offence.

    Police were told that the victim had been assaulted and injured by what appeared to be a gun, the service recounted in a news release Monday.

    Officers arrived at the scene and took four suspects into custody. A search of the suspects revealed a gun.

    A 27-year-old man faces the lion’s share of charges — totalling six counts.

    The charges include possessing a firearm, use of a firearm, failing to comply, storing a firearm or restricted weapon, uttering threats, possessing an unauthorized firearm and assault with a weapon.

    A 32-year-old man faces two charges of storing a firearm or restricted weapon and possessing an unauthorized firearm.

    A 28-year-old man was solely charged with failing to comply, while a 30-year-old woman faces one charge of assault with a weapon.

    All four of the accused made their appearance on these charges in Regina provincial court Monday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News