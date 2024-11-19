Indigenous elders, archaeologists, scholars come together to explore significant sites

A group of Indigenous elders, archaeologists and scholars have come together to explore historically significant sites pertaining to Indigenous ancestry.

The elders from the Touchwood Agency Tribal Council have been in talks with academics over a number of years, exchanging information of sites they would like to visit.

Robert Losey, an archaeologist from the University of Alberta, said it is honour to accompany the elders to the sites.

“They share their knowledge of these places and we share a little bit that we know with them and we both learn in the process,” he said.

In September, the group met for the first time to explore a ravine near the town of Craven.

Before European contact, the ravine was once used as a winter camping ground for Indigenous groups passing through.

Since then, information about the site and its importance have been passed down through oral history in Indigenous communities in the area.

Bill Strongarm, an elder from Kawacatoose First Nation recalled visiting the site in the 1970’s with an uncle.

“We stopped and walked a little way to the ravine. He was telling me where our ancestors resided. I felt elated and happy to be on a site that offered some connection,” he said.

In October, the group gathered on a piece of land untouched by researchers near the town of Davidson.

The landowners had heard many stories about the area and wanted the group to take a look.

With the arrival of winter, the group has no plans to visit any other locations until next year.

Andrew Miller, a professor from the First Nations University of Canada, said they will carry on in celebration of Indigenous history.

“We don’t often think of Indigenous history, but we really ought to. We ought to think of where people were 200 years, 400 years ago. This is one way to understand that past,” he said.