Here are the candidates for Ward 1 in Regina

Situated in Regina’s south end, Ward 1 contains the Hillsdale and Whitmore Park neighbourhoods, a sizable portion of the city’s downtown, as well as the University of Regina campus.

Former Ward 1 Councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk is not seeking re-election – so four candidates will look to fill her seat on Nov. 13.

The first is Joanne Crofford, a former Saskatchewan NDP MLA who served 16 years in the legislature.

Among Crawford’s priorities are tax stewardship, affordable services and sustainable planning.

Crofford served as the MLA for Regina Rosemont from 1991 to 2007. In that time, she served in several cabinet roles including minister for the status of women, SLGA, post-secondary, culture, and employment.

In 2001, Crofford ran for the leadership of the Saskatchewan NDP where she placed sixth.

Talha Khan is a student at the University of Regina and is focused on positive change through community safety.

If elected, he vows to find more comprehensive ways to keep money in the pockets of residents and work to ensure efficient access to healthcare.

Teacher and librarian Jessie Morris announced her candidacy in late June. Citing her involvement in community service – Morris vowed to put residents first and to understand and respond to their needs.

Among her focuses are maintaining infrastructure and supporting local businesses.

Dan Rashovich is running on the priorities of fiscal responsibility, community safety and positive change fostered through collaborative working relationships.

Rashovich had a 16-year career in the Canadian Football League (CFL), 13 of which were with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He currently serves as the director for Believe in the Gold, a foundation dedicated to raising awareness about childhood cancer.