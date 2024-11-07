Here are the candidates for Ward 7 in Regina

With a voting population of 19,969, Ward 7 is located in the north end of the city and is the second smallest by area after Ward 3.

Ward 7 is made up of the Argyle Park/Englewood, Coronation Park, Northeast and Uplands community associations and public-school board subdivisions four and six.

It is one of four wards with incumbent councillors seeking re-election with Coun. Terina Nelson chasing a second term at city hall.

Terina Nelson

On her candidate page, Nelson says that during her time on city council, she has been a strong voice for fiscal responsibility, public safety, community development, and business growth.

She says her priorities are making sure taxpayer dollars are used wisely and championing initiatives to improve parks, infrastructure, and public services.

Nelson is going up against three other candidates looking to take the spot.

Abdi Gure

Gure holds a bachelor’s degree in social work and master’s in education and public administration and feels he has the background and expertise to deal with Regina’s complex social and economic agenda.

On his candidate page, Gure says the city needs to attract businesses and sustainable economic developments.

He feels Regina has experienced a substantial population growth in the past 10 years that has caused numerous social challenges while also creating economic opportunities.

“If elected, my priorities will be improving our aging infrastructure, supporting small businesses, promoting affordable housing, and enhancing public safety,” Gure said.

John Gross

Gross, who has been a businessman in Regina for more than 30 years, says he is building a multi-million-dollar organization.

On his candidate page, Gross says he recently turned his holdings company over to a property management company so he can concentrate fully on working for the people in Ward 7.

He says if elected, he promises to fight for Ward 7, including fighting against increases in property taxes.

Shobna Radons

Radons has been a postal worker for 25 years and a military veteran with 20 years of service.

On her candidate page, she says her parents instilled values of hard work and community in her.

She is the president of the Regina and District Labour Council and says she has developed skills to work with others and find solutions to benefit everyone.

“I’m committed to advocating for those struggling and making our city more inclusive and safe for all residents,” she says on her page.

Voting day for Regina’s municipal and school board elections will take place on Nov. 13.