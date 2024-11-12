Here are the candidates for Ward 9 in Regina
Ward 9 covers the northwest corner of the city, encompassing the community associations of Normanview West, Prairie View, Sherwood, McCarthy and Twin Lakes as well as school board subdivision seven.
The voting population of Ward 9 totals 19,927.
It is one of the four wards with an incumbent, with Coun. Jason Mancinelli seeking a third term on council.
Mancinelli is running on his record – highlighting his work to improve safety/crosswalk signage, renewal of residential roads and the city’s water network, progress on the "Coopertown" neighbourhood plan and affordability.
Mancinelli has served as chair on the Audit and Finance as well as the Sherwood-Regina Regional Development committees, participated on the Regina Downtown BID Board and the Moose Jaw-Regina Industrial Corridor Committee.
Mancinelli faces four challengers.
Jeff Soroka served 31 years in the RCMP and has also worked as a civil engineer. This fall’s municipal election will mark Soroka’s second attempt at capturing the seat – having previously run in 2020.
If elected, he vows to work on "stopping the hemorrhaging of capital funds on non-essential programs." In his concerns, Soroka highlights the proposed aquatic centre as one such project.
"We have three indoor pools and four outdoor pools and at a time when basic living costs have increased exponentially and we continue to carry a $100,000,000 million loan on our stadium," he said in his platform.
Reid Hill was born and raised in west Regina – later attending the University of Regina and graduating with a history degree with a minor in political science.
Hill works at Regina Nissan, but also serves as an executive member of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 001. He served in the military reserve for three years.
He also assists local schools and associations with fundraising. This election also marks Hill’s second run for city council.
Tanis Wilder works as the associate dean of the Faculty of Digital Innovation, Arts and Sciences at Saskatchewan Polytechnic. She previously owned and operated her own e-learning business for a decade.
“Property taxes keep going up, services are declining, and crime has become a problem,” she said.
In her bio, she says if elected, she will advocate for the core services residents of Regina’s northwest need while getting city spending under control.
Saad Siddiqui is running for the Ward 9 seat with the goal of creating a healthier community.
Having worked with non-profits and with a history of volunteering – Siddiqui claims that he will be the best option to represent the people of Regina’s northwest.
“My immediate concern is to improve our community’s declining health resulting from inadequate public safety, rising taxes, and the poor maintenance of infrastructure.”
Regina voters will head to the polls on Nov. 13. Everything you need to know before stepping into the voting booth can be found here.
