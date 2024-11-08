Here are the candidates for Ward 8 in Regina

Ward 8 covers the west and central portion of the city and has a voting population of 19,536. It includes the community associations of Dieppe-Westerra, North Central, McNab, Rosemont Mount Royal, as well as school subdivision five.

North Central was previously in Ward 3 but was moved into Ward 8 this year when new boundaries were drawn up.

It is one of four wards with an incumbent councillor seeking re-election, with Coun. Shanon Zachidniak looking for a second term at city hall.

Shanon Zachidniak

During her time on city council, Zachidniak has led efforts to expand fare-free transit and advance Regina’s Energy and Sustainability Framework, according to her candidate profile.

She serves as a vice-chair on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund Council.

According to her candidate profile, she is focused on improving transparency and accountability, creating a vibrant and inclusive city, and finding new ways to fund projects.

Zachidniak is going up against four other candidates looking to take the spot.

Alex Tkach

Tkach has experience has a consultant, small business owner, and tech startup founder.

Tkach’s platform aims to ensure clear decision making, as well as prioritizing infrastructure and community needs over costly projects.

According to his candidate profile, his goal is to tackle infrastructure debts, promote public safety, and support low-cost grassroots initiatives.

“I believe in moving towards common goals that foster unity while moving away from the divisive politics we see today,” his profile says.

Cory Terry

Terry has lived in the new boundaries of Ward 8 since 2009 and is a father to three sons.

In his candidate profile, Terry says that through personal experiences, he questions the safety and quality of life in the area.

If elected as councillor, he hopes to bring responsibility, management, and safe infrastructure to city hall.

“I want all of ward 8 to have strong representation,” his profile says.

Mohammad Zafar

Zafar has lived in Regina for the past 15 years and says he has developed a deep connection to the city and its people.

He has an engineering background and a bachelor’s degree in software systems development from the University of Regina, which he says he will use to bring a practical and problem-solving mindset to the decision-making process.

In his candidate profile, Zafar says he plans to prioritize road and sidewalk maintenance, support local businesses, and work to keep neighbourhoods safe.

Shannon Orell-Bast

Orell-Bast was born and raised in Mount Royal and says she has a deep connection to the community.

According to her candidate profile, she has a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Regina and is working on her Master of Social Work.

She has worked in various roles in the human service field and opened a private therapy practice in 2021.

“With a strong passion for advocacy and a commitment to living with integrity, I promise to use my character and skills to advocate for the best interests of Ward 8 residents,” her profile says.

Voting day for Regina’s municipal and school board elections will take place on Nov. 13.