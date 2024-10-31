Here are the candidates for Ward 2 in Regina

Covering Harbour Landing, Albert Park and Parliament Place – the ward extends north into Regina’s International Airport and includes a voting population of 19,373, making it the fourth largest ward in the city.

Incumbent Bob Hawkins is seeking re-election – continuing a 12-year run as Ward 2’s representative on city council.

He is campaigning to improve safety, maintain affordability and support families.

On the safety front, Hawkins highlighted the addition of 32 police officers and six downtown constables as well as a focus on social housing.

He also vows to work in keeping utility rates and property taxes down while maintaining services.

Lastly, he says encouraging economic growth, expanding recreation and library facilities and programing are key to support families in the city.

A past member of the Law Societies of Saskatchewan and Ontario, Hawkins also served as the fifth president and vice-chancellor of the University of Regina (U of R).

Hawkins faces six opponents in total in his bid for re-election.

Chidi Igwe works as a marketing and communications manager at La Cité universitaire francophone at the U of R. He’s a former professor and public servant, working for six years in several provincial ministries.

He lists his priorities as fixing aging infrastructure, affordable housing and economic prosperity, community safety and operational excellence are among his priorities if elected.

George Tsiklis ran against Hawkins in 2020 and finished second.

Tsiklis’ campaign outlines a three-pillar platform focused on lowering taxes, finding efficiencies in city spending, and ensuring police have the resources they need to ensure Regina’s streets are safe.

André Magnan has worked as educator and researcher at the University of Regina for over 15 years. He says if elected, he’ll focus on housing affordability, modern zoning, investment into quality public services, amenities, transit and work to ensure Regina is prepared for the future.

Anamul Akanda is also running in Ward 2. He has lived in Regina for 14 years and holds a post-grad degree in electrical engineering and is working to complete his PhD.

In his message to voters, Akanda emphasized the need for new leadership and different perspectives to fix the issues faced in the community.

Sanket Patel says his experience with running small businesses for the past eight years has prepared him for a role on city council. His priorities include better roads, safer neighbourhoods and more support for local businesses with an emphasis on “practical, common-sense solutions, not radical ideas.”

Zaid Hameed was born in Toronto but raised in the Queen City. Attending the U of R for business, Hameed runs a local company and vows to promote sustainability, ensure affordable housing and invest in infrastructure.

Advance polls ahead of the Nov. 13 election open Friday, Nov. 1.