Civic election results from around southern Saskatchewan

Wednesday, Nov. 13 saw a wave of civic elections across southern Saskatchewan with victories and upsets all over. Here are the preliminary results for some of the smaller urban centres.

Swift Current

Al Bridal maintained the mayorship by acclamation.

The city’s six council seats will be inhabited by Ryan Plewis (2224 votes), Ryan Switzer (2075), Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe (1988), Tom Christiansen (1850), Bruce Deg (1456), and Courtney Stewart (1440).

The city’s three public school board seats went to Tim Ramage (1252), Dianne Hahn and Ron Caswell (1151) while the single seat for the separate school board was acclaimed by Marc Perrault.

All results were listed as preliminary as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Estevan

Anthony Sernick will occupy the mayors chair in The Energy City, replacing mainstay Roy Ludwig who had served in the role since 2012 and did not seek re-election.

Sernick beat out challenger Rebecca Foord by a margin of just 146 votes according to the unofficial results Wednesday night.

Third place challenger Zacch Vandenhurk came in a distant third with 317 votes.

In the race for Estevan’s six council seats, Shelly Veroba came in first for the third straight election with 2,175. Veroba will be joined by Kirsten Walliser (1,992 votes), Brian Johnson (1,762), Dave Elliott (1,464), Tom Mauss (1,233) and Matthew Dubowski (1,048).

Weyburn

The unofficial results have Jeff Richards winning the mayor’s race handily, beating out incumbent Marcel Roy by a factor of 900 votes – with third place belonging to candidate Bruce Croft with just 21 votes.

The city’s six council seats will go to Kellie Sidloski (2,052), Todd Bedore (1,861), Larry Heggs (1,846), Laura Morrissette (1,808), Ryan Janke (1,783) and John Corrigan (1,574).

Melville

In Melville Joe Kirwan was elected to be the city’s new mayor.

Kirwan, who served the past eight years as a councillor, received 837 votes beating out two other candidates Maria Cole-Gayle who got 323 votes and Kenneth Cherney who received 43 votes.

Kirwan will replace long-time Mayor Walter Streelasky, who served five terms as the city’s leader before announcing in September he would not seek re-election.

Kirwan has lived in Melville for more than 40 years and served 18 of those on the volunteer fire department.

He is currently the chair of the Rail City Industries Board, the Melville and District Physician Recruitment & Retention Committee.

He also serves on boards for St. Paul Lutheran Home, the Community Foundation and the Melville Heritage Museum.

Results are set to be finalized on Thursday.