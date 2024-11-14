Civic election results from around southern Saskatchewan
Wednesday, Nov. 13 saw a wave of civic elections across southern Saskatchewan with victories and upsets all over. Here are the preliminary results for some of the smaller urban centres.
Swift Current
Al Bridal maintained the mayorship by acclamation.
The city’s six council seats will be inhabited by Ryan Plewis (2224 votes), Ryan Switzer (2075), Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe (1988), Tom Christiansen (1850), Bruce Deg (1456), and Courtney Stewart (1440).
The city’s three public school board seats went to Tim Ramage (1252), Dianne Hahn and Ron Caswell (1151) while the single seat for the separate school board was acclaimed by Marc Perrault.
All results were listed as preliminary as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Estevan
Anthony Sernick will occupy the mayors chair in The Energy City, replacing mainstay Roy Ludwig who had served in the role since 2012 and did not seek re-election.
Sernick beat out challenger Rebecca Foord by a margin of just 146 votes according to the unofficial results Wednesday night.
Third place challenger Zacch Vandenhurk came in a distant third with 317 votes.
In the race for Estevan’s six council seats, Shelly Veroba came in first for the third straight election with 2,175. Veroba will be joined by Kirsten Walliser (1,992 votes), Brian Johnson (1,762), Dave Elliott (1,464), Tom Mauss (1,233) and Matthew Dubowski (1,048).
Weyburn
The unofficial results have Jeff Richards winning the mayor’s race handily, beating out incumbent Marcel Roy by a factor of 900 votes – with third place belonging to candidate Bruce Croft with just 21 votes.
The city’s six council seats will go to Kellie Sidloski (2,052), Todd Bedore (1,861), Larry Heggs (1,846), Laura Morrissette (1,808), Ryan Janke (1,783) and John Corrigan (1,574).
Melville
In Melville Joe Kirwan was elected to be the city’s new mayor.
Kirwan, who served the past eight years as a councillor, received 837 votes beating out two other candidates Maria Cole-Gayle who got 323 votes and Kenneth Cherney who received 43 votes.
Kirwan will replace long-time Mayor Walter Streelasky, who served five terms as the city’s leader before announcing in September he would not seek re-election.
Kirwan has lived in Melville for more than 40 years and served 18 of those on the volunteer fire department.
He is currently the chair of the Rail City Industries Board, the Melville and District Physician Recruitment & Retention Committee.
He also serves on boards for St. Paul Lutheran Home, the Community Foundation and the Melville Heritage Museum.
Results are set to be finalized on Thursday.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
Some Scotiabank users facing 'intermittent' access to banking days after scheduled maintenance
Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.
RCMP begins deploying body-worn cameras to frontline officers across Canada
Within days, thousands of frontline RCMP officers will be starting their shifts equipped with a body-worn camera, as the national police force begins deploying the program across Canada.
'Countless lives were at risk:' 8 charged, including teen wanted in deadly home invasion, after West Queen West gun battle
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Everything is under US$20 at Amazon's newest store
Amazon is targeting retail rivals Shein, Temu and TikTok Shop with a new deeply discounted storefront that sells a wide array of products for US$20 or less.
Many long COVID patients adjust to slim recovery odds as world moves on
There are certain phrases that Wachuka Gichohi finds difficult to hear after enduring four years of living with long COVID, marked by debilitating fatigue, pain, panic attacks and other symptoms so severe she feared she would die overnight.
Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars
The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.
California teenager admits to making hundreds of hoax emergency calls
A California teenager has admitted to making hundreds of swatting calls — hoax emergency calls — over a two-year period, creating 'fear and chaos' when police responded to his false reports of bomb threats and mass shootings at schools, homes and houses of worship, federal prosecutors said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
-
Who are Saskatoon's new city councillors?
Saskatoon voters made their mark on Wednesday, casting ballots in the city's civic election and making history by electing the city's first female mayor. The election also brought fresh faces to the city council.
-
Prince Albert elects new mayor after 12 years under Greg Dionne
After 12 years under Greg Dionne, the City of Prince Albert has a new mayor.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on Chief Peguis sends two pedestrians to hospital
A Thursday morning crash on Chief Peguis Trail sent two people to hospital.
-
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus in critical condition after surgery for brain aneurysm
Chad Posthumus, a centre for the Winnipeg Sea Bears, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery for a brain aneurysm, the team announced Thursday.
-
Juvenile counsellor accused of sexually assaulting incarcerated youth: police
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a youth reported being sexually assaulted by a juvenile counsellor while incarcerated.
Edmonton
-
Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of man convicted in Alberta hunters' deaths
Canada's top court has declined to hear the appeal of one of two men found guilty in the fatal shooting of two Métis hunters in eastern Alberta.
-
Edmonton man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Brazeau Dam
A woman was seriously hurt after a shooting southwest of Drayton Valley Saturday night.
-
Santa's coming to West Edmonton Mall and he's bringing Nuge with him
West Edmonton Mall is gearing up for the holidays with plenty of festive programming, including, of course, Santa.
Calgary
-
Serious crash closes intersection near Drumheller
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a serious crash near Drumheller, Alta.
-
Calgary company convicted in fatal 2019 workplace incident loses appeal
A Calgary company that appealed its convictions and associated fine for its role in the death of one of its workers has been denied by the court.
-
Charges laid in string of Calgary cannabis store robberies
Calgary police say charges have been laid in a string of robberies at local cannabis stores.
Lethbridge
-
Serious crash closes intersection near Drumheller
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a serious crash near Drumheller, Alta.
-
Lethbridge police say multiple arrests made following 'high-risk incident'
Lethbridge police say a number of arrests have been made following an investigation on Thursday morning.
-
Charges laid in Lethbridge carjacking that saw truck, police cruiser end up in canal
Lethbridge police have charged two people in connection with a weekend carjacking that saw a stolen vehicle driven dangerously throughout the city.
Toronto
-
City of Toronto clears some tents near Rogers Centre ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift shows
Two unhoused individuals who were living in tents near the Rogers Centre have been given spaces in a Toronto shelter hotel ahead of six sold-out Taylor Swift concerts that are expected to result in an influx of visitors to the downtown core.
-
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift in Toronto for first of 6 sold-out shows
Taylor Swift is in Toronto to perform her first of six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre tonight.
Ottawa
-
17 people arrested following 18-month 'Project Champion' investigation into drug trafficking in Ottawa area
Seventeen people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation into the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area.
-
Ontario investing over $21 million to expand wastewater treatment in Kemptville facility
Ontario is investing up to $21.8 million for wastewater treatment infrastructure in Kemptville, Ont. to support a future jail site in the eastern Ontario community.
-
Toronto man charged with uttering threats towards an Ottawa medical clinic, police say
An 18-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hundreds of threats towards a medical clinic operating in the Ottawa suburb of Orléans.
Montreal
-
Train derailment and spill in Longueui leads to confinement and travel disruptions
A confinement measure with an 800-metre radius is currently in effect in part of Longueuil after a Canadian National Railway (CN) train derailed and spilt an unknown quantity of hydrogen peroxide on Thursday morning.
-
Laval health-care workers' union 'dumbfounded' by hiring freeze for 565 positions
The president of the union representing workers at the CISSS de Laval (FSSS–CSN) said she was “insulted and dumbfounded” by the news that about 565 positions won’t be filled, with no timeline as to when it will start hiring again.
-
REM: Service launch in 2025 and upcoming interruptions
The Caisse de dépôt is now aiming for fall 2025 for the launch of the Deux-Montagnes and Anse-à-l'Orme branches of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), while new cost overruns are expected and voluntary interruptions will take place in the coming months.
Vancouver
-
Public invited to sign condolences book for former B.C. premier John Horgan
The public is being invited to share messages in memory of late B.C. premier John Horgan this week.
-
Teen pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a car in Richmond
A teenager remains in hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car over the weekend, Mounties in Richmond say.
-
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
-
Class-action alleges abuse, cultural devastation at Canadian Indigenous group homes
A proposed class-action lawsuit against the Canadian government says Indigenous people removed from their communities and placed in group homes beginning in the 1950s suffered physical, sexual and psychological abuse that "was commonplace, condoned and, arguably, encouraged."
-
Push to name new university in Langford, B.C., after John Horgan
A push is on to permanently memorialize B.C.'s former premier, the man known to many as 'John from Langford,' in the Vancouver Island city.
Kelowna
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
London
-
Dog rescued from Perth County swamp
Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.
-
Two Bruce Peninsula homes levelled by flames
Just before midnight on Wednesday, firefighters from the Saugeen Reserve Fire Department were called to a blaze at a home near Highway 13 and Edison Circle, near Sauble Beach.
-
Dynacare4Diabetes: free mobile diabetes testing clinic
November is Diabetes Awareness Month and according to Dynacare Canada, a great time to have the discussion with a healthcare professional about prevention and management of diabetes.
Kitchener
-
Residents tear down temporary shelters as Guelph tries to clear downtown encampment
Some people from Guelph are looking for a new place to stay after the City of Guelph tried to clear a downtown encampment.
-
Waterloo Regional Police looking for missing teen last seen in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old teen from the Chandler Drive area in Kitchener.
-
Police investigating after Kitchener store employees sprayed with noxious substance
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener store earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
-
'Your body, my choice': Attacks on women surge on social media following U.S. election
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
-
Northern Ontario couple charged in their baby girl's 2022 death
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
Atlantic
-
Measles cases in New Brunswick climb to 37: Department of Health
New Brunswick’s Department of Health says the number of confirmed measles cases in the province has grown to 37.
-
Tim Hortons gift card brouhaha shows N.S. electoral officer needs fining power: watchdog
The director of a democracy watchdog says that if Nova Scotia's electoral officer had more power to levy fines, it would discourage situations such as campaign managers giving Tim Hortons gift cards to voters.
-
Nova Scotia election: Liberals promise to improve cellphone services and highways
Nova Scotia's Liberal party is promising to improve cellphone coverage and invest in major highways if the party is elected to govern on Nov. 26.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.