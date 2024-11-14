REGINA
Regina

    • Civic election results from around southern Saskatchewan

    Share

    Wednesday, Nov. 13 saw a wave of civic elections across southern Saskatchewan with victories and upsets all over. Here are the preliminary results for some of the smaller urban centres.

    Swift Current

    Al Bridal maintained the mayorship by acclamation.

    The city’s six council seats will be inhabited by Ryan Plewis (2224 votes), Ryan Switzer (2075), Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe (1988), Tom Christiansen (1850), Bruce Deg (1456), and Courtney Stewart (1440).

    The city’s three public school board seats went to Tim Ramage (1252), Dianne Hahn and Ron Caswell (1151) while the single seat for the separate school board was acclaimed by Marc Perrault.

    All results were listed as preliminary as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

    Estevan

    Anthony Sernick will occupy the mayors chair in The Energy City, replacing mainstay Roy Ludwig who had served in the role since 2012 and did not seek re-election.

    Sernick beat out challenger Rebecca Foord by a margin of just 146 votes according to the unofficial results Wednesday night.

    Third place challenger Zacch Vandenhurk came in a distant third with 317 votes.

    In the race for Estevan’s six council seats, Shelly Veroba came in first for the third straight election with 2,175. Veroba will be joined by Kirsten Walliser (1,992 votes), Brian Johnson (1,762), Dave Elliott (1,464), Tom Mauss (1,233) and Matthew Dubowski (1,048).

    Weyburn

    The unofficial results have Jeff Richards winning the mayor’s race handily, beating out incumbent Marcel Roy by a factor of 900 votes – with third place belonging to candidate Bruce Croft with just 21 votes.

    The city’s six council seats will go to Kellie Sidloski (2,052), Todd Bedore (1,861), Larry Heggs (1,846), Laura Morrissette (1,808), Ryan Janke (1,783) and John Corrigan (1,574).

    Melville

    In Melville Joe Kirwan was elected to be the city’s new mayor.

    Kirwan, who served the past eight years as a councillor, received 837 votes beating out two other candidates Maria Cole-Gayle who got 323 votes and Kenneth Cherney who received 43 votes.

    Kirwan will replace long-time Mayor Walter Streelasky, who served five terms as the city’s leader before announcing in September he would not seek re-election.

    Kirwan has lived in Melville for more than 40 years and served 18 of those on the volunteer fire department.

    He is currently the chair of the Rail City Industries Board, the Melville and District Physician Recruitment & Retention Committee.

    He also serves on boards for St. Paul Lutheran Home, the Community Foundation and the Melville Heritage Museum.

    Results are set to be finalized on Thursday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

    California teenager admits to making hundreds of hoax emergency calls

    A California teenager has admitted to making hundreds of swatting calls — hoax emergency calls — over a two-year period, creating 'fear and chaos' when police responded to his false reports of bomb threats and mass shootings at schools, homes and houses of worship, federal prosecutors said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    • Dog rescued from Perth County swamp

      Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.

    • Two Bruce Peninsula homes levelled by flames

      Just before midnight on Wednesday, firefighters from the Saugeen Reserve Fire Department were called to a blaze at a home near Highway 13 and Edison Circle, near Sauble Beach.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News