Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Lori Bresciani
The only candidate with experience on city council, with the exception of the incumbent, Lori Bresciani is promising to prioritize fiscal responsibility, community engagement and safety if she is elected to serve as Regina’s next mayor.
Speaking with CTV News, Bresciani said she mulled over continuing her career in the political realm for a long time before announcing her candidacy for mayor in late September.
Serving as Ward 4’s representative to city council since 2016, Bresciani was acclaimed in 2020 – facing no challengers.
Announcing her campaign, Bresciani dubbed her vision for the city as “Refocusing Regina.”
Affordability is one issue that’s top of mind for the former councillor.
“People are saying, ‘Well, I can hardly afford to put food on my table. I'm balancing two jobs, and now we're going to build a pool.’ Residents are saying, we're out of touch. It's not realistic. It's not a good time,” she explained.
“We have to actually look at our economy and say, ‘Where are we as a city right now?’ I understand that we need these amenities. I do. But I think, again, it's a balancing [act] … I think at the end of the day, we can't afford to have everything, but we do have to prioritize.”
A steady hand that’s prudent with tax dollars is just one promise Bresciani has made over the course of her campaign.
Bresciani was notably vocal about the Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement/renovation debate that’s been before council many times over course of her last term.
Due to increasing construction costs and changing government grant programs – Bresciani has said she will instruct city administration to explore options that don’t include a complete replacement due to cost concerns.
“What would it cost to do a renovation, some type of a renovation, in the Lawson, or having another option of another pool somewhere else, and maybe doing both,” she explained.
“But it depends on the cost and the funding that we can get. I do think that should be one of the priorities that administration should look at.”
Another priority of Bresciani’s campaign is a renewed focus on engaging with residents – in order to get a sense of how council’s work is perceived and to hear residents’ concerns at the ground level.
“I learned that in my eight years serving … you have a job, and the one job is to listen and to hear the concerns and take those forward, and also share what the city is doing,” she said.
“But I would say collectively, to be that collaborative leader, is vitally important as well to ensure that [you’re] working always together to move our city forward and I think you do that with engagement.”
Lastly, Bresciani highlighted the issue of crime, its root causes, and the importance of police in maintaining community safety.
“I think citizens have a right to want to have a safe city, and I believe that that is imperative,” she said. “I chair the board of police [commissioners], and I know how people feel about safety.”
While highlighting advancements the Regina Police Service (RPS) has made during her tenure on council, Bresciani also outlined that if elected, she would push to expand the use of alterative response officers.
Seven of these speciality officers are currently assigned to the downtown core. Bresciani would like to see their presence extended to neighbourhoods where crime rates are up.
Additionally, she said she’s in favour of encouraging neighbourhood watch programs.
As for dealing with the root causes of crime and assisting those in Regina who are homeless – Bresciani believes the bedrock of a good approach is ensuring all the right voices are at the table.
Both government and non-profits.
“We all have a job to play, and we all want people to have a place to be safe,” she said.
“I think it's working with our non-profits that do amazing work, and also ensuring that we as a city are doing everything we can, but also advocating to the government to make sure that they understand our need.”
“I will do that.”
Regina’s municipal election will be held on Nov. 13. A full list of candidates as well as profiles and ward descriptions can be found here.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. says the country is prepared for a Harris or Trump administration
Canada's ambassador to the United States said Monday she doesn’t feel anxious about the American election, or its results.
New homeowners find skeleton in attic 15 years after previous occupant disappeared
Homeowners in France have discovered a skeleton in the attic of an outbuilding while undertaking renovation work.
No jail time for man who drove truck through residential school march in B.C.
A British Columbia senior who drove his pickup truck into a march for Indigenous residential school survivors will avoid jail time after he was sentenced Monday to nine months of house arrest.
'It looks quite real': Two Ontarians lose money to fake phone scam
About 85 per cent of Canadians have a smartphone and once you have one they’re hard to live without. The latest smartphones can cost as much as $2,000, so if you’re trying to save money, make sure you don’t get caught in a fake smartphone scam.
America reaches Election Day and a stark choice between Trump and Harris
A presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale on Election Day as Americans decided whether to send Donald Trump back to the White House or elevate Kamala Harris to the Oval Office.
5 things to watch for as Americans head to the polls on election day
Americans are facing a decision about the future of their country and no matter which president they choose, Canada cannot escape the pull of political polarization from its closest neighbour.
'I’m not proud of it': Jason Kelce apologizes after video shows him spiking a cellphone after fan used a homophobic slur
Jason Kelce issued an apology during ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' after a viral video captured a 'heated moment' between the retired Super Bowl champion and a fan over the weekend.
Preparation for next U.S. president started months ago, Trudeau's cabinet says
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Trudeau government is in a better position to manage trade negotiations with the next American president than it was the last time it signed a deal with the U.S. and Mexico.
Ukrainian troops have engaged with North Korean units for the 1st time in Russia, an official says
Ukrainian troops have for the first time engaged with North Korean units that were recently deployed to help Russia in the war with its neighbour, Ukraine's defence minister said Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'It gets kind of gross': Residents in downtown building left frustrated without water
Residents of an apartment in downtown Saskatoon were left without water this weekend.
-
Angose 'Goose' Standingwater's last moments alive detailed at sentencing for fatal stabbing
New details of a 2023 fatal stabbing — where the victim walked into Boston Pizza to get help — emerged at Saskatoon Provincial Court, during a sentencing hearing on Monday.
-
Fake bus passes are being sold in Saskatoon, city’s transit service says
Saskatoon Transit wants riders to know about a fraudulent social media account selling fake fare passes.
Winnipeg
-
Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Perimeter Highway for several hours
A six-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning closed a section of the Perimeter Highway to traffic on Tuesday.
-
Children's Hospital seeing uptick in cases of pneumonia
HSC Children’s Hospital is seeing an increase in the number of kids with pneumonia.
-
Toddler at centre of Manitoba homicide investigation taken away from caregiver at nine months old
Natalie Anderson remembers the last time she saw nine-month old Xavia Butler in person.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snow's here...but probably not for long
We have some light snow, accumulating mainly on rooftops and grassy areas in the Edmonton region this morning.
-
Alberta government introduces legislation to enable halal mortgage options
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that will, if passed, enable provincially regulated banks to offer halal home financing products.
-
'Incredible' Allen makes 31 saves to help Devils blank Oilers 3-0
After going without a shutout for just the second time in his career last season, Jake Allen already has two for the New Jersey Devils in just five starts this year.
Calgary
-
2 arrested following several attempted carjackings in Calgary
Calgary police say they've arrested two people in connection with a series of carjackings on Monday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Poor driving conditions reported along central Alberta highways
As expected a moisture-laden low pressure system entered Alberta late Monday bringing first rain, then snow as the temperature fell.
-
Where to follow the U.S. election results on CTVNews.ca
On U.S. election day, CTVNews.ca will feature live results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge small businesses gearing up for Christmas shopping season
The calendar may have just flipped to November, but Christmas is already on many people's minds.
-
Mining company makes extra push by lobbying for coal mine in Crowsnest Pass
Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter said a vote later this month is looking to hear from residents to determine if they want to see the coal industry come back to the region.
-
Hurricanes fall short in Red Deer, losing to Rebels 5-4
The Hurricanes weathered an early storm Saturday but eventually fell, losing 5-4 to the Rebels in a game played in Red Deer.
Toronto
-
'Extreme disregard for the safety of others': Lamborghini driver gets prison sentence for 2021 Toronto crash
A mortgage broker who totalled his Lamborghini and left a passenger with life-altering injuries after trying to pass a Toronto streetcar at nearly three times the speed limit has been handed a two-and-a-half year prison sentence.
-
'It looks quite real': Two Ontarians lose money to fake phone scam
About 85 per cent of Canadians have a smartphone and once you have one they’re hard to live without. The latest smartphones can cost as much as $2,000, so if you’re trying to save money, make sure you don’t get caught in a fake smartphone scam.
-
Crash on Hwy. 400 north of Toronto leaves 2 people injured
Two people have been transported to hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan late Monday night.
Ottawa
-
Three single-family homes damaged by overnight fire in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire that caused serious damage to three single-family homes in Orléans.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge to close again for winter
The City of Ottawa says a popular pedestrian bridge over the Ottawa River will close again for winter, despite many calls from residents and councillors to keep the pathway open for winter activities.
-
Where you can watch the U.S. election results in Ottawa
On Tuesday, several pubs and bars across Ottawa will be offering a place to gather and watch the much-anticipated results of the U.S. election that will see either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris be elected president.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Québec to expand its transmission lines
Hydro-Québec announced the launch of the first phase of development and reinforcement work on its power transmission network – the high-voltage lines that carry large quantities of electricity from where it is generated to the substations that redistribute it to clients.
-
Where to follow the U.S. election results on CTVNews.ca
On U.S. election day, CTVNews.ca will feature live results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
-
11-year-old child dead after being hit by truck in Mile-End
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Vancouver
-
Thousands still without power after B.C. windstorm
Thousands of British Columbians woke up in dark homes Tuesday after a powerful storm knocked out power across the province’s South Coast the previous day.
-
Business groups say B.C. port stoppage will hurt companies, Canadian economy
Business groups say the work stoppage at B.C. ports is the latest in a run of supply chain disruptions affecting Canadian companies and the country's economy.
-
Rustad seeks review as Elections BC says box of 861 votes went uncounted
British Columbia's election agency says it has discovered that a ballot box containing 861 votes wasn't counted in the recent provincial election, as well as other mistakes, including 14 votes going unreported in a crucial riding narrowly won by the NDP.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands still without power after B.C. windstorm
Thousands of British Columbians woke up in dark homes Tuesday after a powerful storm knocked out power across the province’s South Coast the previous day.
-
Business groups say B.C. port stoppage will hurt companies, Canadian economy
Business groups say the work stoppage at B.C. ports is the latest in a run of supply chain disruptions affecting Canadian companies and the country's economy.
-
Where to follow the U.S. election results on CTVNews.ca
On U.S. election day, CTVNews.ca will feature live results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
London
-
Late-night crash causes multiple road closures in Ingersoll
There is no word yet on how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved, or if any charges will be laid. An updated is expected some time on Tuesday.
-
Prison sentences handed down for sexually abusive London, Ont. parents
In handing down the sentences for two London parents, Justice Thomas Heeney told the court, "The facts of this case were the most egregious that I have encountered during my 26 years on the bench."
-
Where to follow the U.S. election results on CTVNews.ca
On U.S. election day, CTVNews.ca will feature live results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
Kitchener
-
Thousands without power in Waterloo following collision
Emergency services responded to the area of Weber Street North and Schaefer Street in Waterloo around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a collision.
-
Pair of Waterloo schools closed due to power outage
Two schools are closed for the day due to an outage caused by an early morning single motor vehicle collision in the Weber Street North and Albert Street area.
-
Actor's legacy honoured in Brantford
The legacy of a beloved actor and comedian has added some colour to downtown Brantford.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in Cobalt
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to the ongoing police investigation in the Temiskaming Shores area, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has learned.
-
Another crash involving truck, horse and buggy in northern Ontario
A horse and buggy were hit by an 'inattentive' pickup truck driver on Highway 17 last week resulting in the driver being injured and horse having to be put down, police say.
-
Heavy police presence in Haileybury, Cobalt for investigation: OPP
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
Atlantic
-
Rare November tornadoes touch down in two New Brunswick communities
A research team has confirmed a pair of tornadoes touched down in central New Brunswick last week.
-
RCMP investigating 'sudden deaths' of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
-
Coroner's inquest underway following 2022 death of N.B. girl
Details and recommendations surrounding the 2022 death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl are expected to come to light over a three-day coroner’s inquest this week.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.