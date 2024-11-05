Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Lori Bresciani

The only candidate with experience on city council, with the exception of the incumbent, Lori Bresciani is promising to prioritize fiscal responsibility, community engagement and safety if she is elected to serve as Regina’s next mayor.

Speaking with CTV News, Bresciani said she mulled over continuing her career in the political realm for a long time before announcing her candidacy for mayor in late September.

Serving as Ward 4’s representative to city council since 2016, Bresciani was acclaimed in 2020 – facing no challengers.

Announcing her campaign, Bresciani dubbed her vision for the city as “Refocusing Regina.”

Affordability is one issue that’s top of mind for the former councillor.

“People are saying, ‘Well, I can hardly afford to put food on my table. I'm balancing two jobs, and now we're going to build a pool.’ Residents are saying, we're out of touch. It's not realistic. It's not a good time,” she explained.

“We have to actually look at our economy and say, ‘Where are we as a city right now?’ I understand that we need these amenities. I do. But I think, again, it's a balancing [act] … I think at the end of the day, we can't afford to have everything, but we do have to prioritize.”

A steady hand that’s prudent with tax dollars is just one promise Bresciani has made over the course of her campaign.

Bresciani was notably vocal about the Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement/renovation debate that’s been before council many times over course of her last term.

Due to increasing construction costs and changing government grant programs – Bresciani has said she will instruct city administration to explore options that don’t include a complete replacement due to cost concerns.

“What would it cost to do a renovation, some type of a renovation, in the Lawson, or having another option of another pool somewhere else, and maybe doing both,” she explained.

“But it depends on the cost and the funding that we can get. I do think that should be one of the priorities that administration should look at.”

Another priority of Bresciani’s campaign is a renewed focus on engaging with residents – in order to get a sense of how council’s work is perceived and to hear residents’ concerns at the ground level.

“I learned that in my eight years serving … you have a job, and the one job is to listen and to hear the concerns and take those forward, and also share what the city is doing,” she said.

“But I would say collectively, to be that collaborative leader, is vitally important as well to ensure that [you’re] working always together to move our city forward and I think you do that with engagement.”

Lastly, Bresciani highlighted the issue of crime, its root causes, and the importance of police in maintaining community safety.

“I think citizens have a right to want to have a safe city, and I believe that that is imperative,” she said. “I chair the board of police [commissioners], and I know how people feel about safety.”

While highlighting advancements the Regina Police Service (RPS) has made during her tenure on council, Bresciani also outlined that if elected, she would push to expand the use of alterative response officers.

Seven of these speciality officers are currently assigned to the downtown core. Bresciani would like to see their presence extended to neighbourhoods where crime rates are up.

Additionally, she said she’s in favour of encouraging neighbourhood watch programs.

As for dealing with the root causes of crime and assisting those in Regina who are homeless – Bresciani believes the bedrock of a good approach is ensuring all the right voices are at the table.

Both government and non-profits.

“We all have a job to play, and we all want people to have a place to be safe,” she said.

“I think it's working with our non-profits that do amazing work, and also ensuring that we as a city are doing everything we can, but also advocating to the government to make sure that they understand our need.”

“I will do that.”

Regina’s municipal election will be held on Nov. 13. A full list of candidates as well as profiles and ward descriptions can be found here.