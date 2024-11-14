REGINA
Regina

    • Voter turnout up for Regina's 2024 election with nearly 53,000 casting a ballot

    Share

    The City of Regina released official election results Thursday afternoon and said nearly 53,000 people cast a ballot in either advance polls or on election day.

    According to the City of Regina, a total of 52,949 people voted. There was an estimated voting population of 204,832 putting voter turnout at about 26 per cent.

    The city says that is about five per cent higher than 2020.

    Of the 52,949 votes, 15,190 came from advance polls, 2,457 from mail-in ballots and 1,695 from special polls.

    The drive-thru polling station saw 1,369 people cast a ballot.

    Chad Bachynski will become Regina’s new mayor after being sworn in on Nov. 18, the 38-year-old received 16,508 votes, 31.5 per cent of all mayoral votes.

    All wards except for eight and nine will have new councillors.

    The first regular meeting of city council will be on Dec. 11, according to the City of Regina’s website.

    Regina’s Public and Separate School Board Trustees were also elected Wednesday night.

    For public schools Ted Jaleta was elected in Subdivision 1, Tracey McMurchy in Subdivision 2, Adam Hicks in Subdivision 3, Cindy Anderson in Subdivision 4, Sarah Cummings Truszkowski in Subdivision 5, Brandon-Shea Mutala in Subdivision 6 and Lacey Weekes in Subdivision 7.

    Ryan Bast, Rob Bresciani, Vicky Bonnell, Greg Fischer, Robert Kowalchuk, Shauna Weninger and Darrem Wlcox were elected to be Regina’s Separate School Board Trustees.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

    Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'

    The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.

    Measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb

    The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News