Here's a look at Regina's new city council
Regina's new city council will consist of eight new members with more than a handful of outgoing councillors not seeking re-election and two incumbents being defeated Wednesday night.
Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10 were all guaranteed to have a new representation.
Incumbent Coun. Bob Hawkins and incumbent Coun. Terina Nelson were both defeated in their respective wards.
No wards were be acclaimed, with all seeing at least three candidates vying for a seat at city hall.
Ward 1
Dan Rashovich narrowly defeated Joanne Crofford to win the Ward 1 seat.
Rashovich received 2,178 votes to Crofford’s 2,133.
Throughout the campaign, Rashovich prioritized fiscal responsibility, community safety and positive change fostered through collaborative working relationships.
He had a 16-year career in the Canadian Football League (CFL), 13 of which were with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He currently serves as the director for Believe in the Gold, a foundation dedicated to raising awareness about childhood cancer.
A total of 5,547 ballots were cast with a voting population of 20,771.
Ward 2
George Tsiklis defeated longtime incumbent Bob Hawkins by a vote count of 1,304 to 1,266.
Hawkins had been a councillor for 12 years.
Tsiklis, who finished second to Hawkins in the 2020 election, outlined a three-pillar platform focused on lowering taxes, finding efficiencies in city spending and ensuring police have the resources they need to ensure safe city streets.
Ward 2 saw 4,844 people vote. The voting population was 19,373.
Ward 3
David Froh handily defeated Barry L. Wilkie and Faaiq Tanveer in Ward 3, receiving 4,075 votes.
Wilkie got 1,069 votes and Tanveer got 183.
During the campaign, Froh promised to bring an extensive track record of community-building.
He currently serves as vice president of the Regina Food Bank and recently was Economic Development Regina’s vice president.
There were 5,327 votes in Ward 3. The ward had a voting population of 21,078.
Ward 4
Mark Burton defeated six other new candidates with 1,650 votes.
Glen Geiger was second with 1,425 votes while the other five candidates all received less than 1,000 votes.
Ward 4 had the largest selection of new candidates to choose from with seven running for the city council chair that was held by Lori Bresciani who opted to run for mayor.
While campaigning, Burton said he had the experience to help council run more cooperatively and also spend tax dollars effectively while prioritizing keeping taxes low.
He also promised to address traffic problems in southeast Regina, fix REAL, increase traffic enforcement on Arcola Avenue and Prince of Wales Drive and resolve traffic problems while driving to south end high schools.
Ward 4 got 5,391 votes, the voting population totals 18,393.
Ward 5
Sarah Turnbull defeated five other candidates with 2,061 votes.
Grant Jakubowski was runner up with 1,867.
Turnbull campaigned on the promise to revamp access to everyday things.
She said that included community, inclusion, access to services, responsible growth and accountability and transparency.
There were 5,906 total votes in Ward 5. The ward has a voting population of 20,618.
Ward 6
Victoria Flores defeated five other candidates with 1,532 votes.
No other candidate eclipsed 1,000.
Flores’ campaign included promises to advocate for safer streets, improved infrastructure and deeper support for local organizations that strengthen the community.
She has dedicated a career to building and welcoming an inclusive community by working with non-profits like the Regina Food Bank and Regina Open Door Society.
There were 3,480 votes counted for Ward 6 Wednesday night, The ward had a voting population of 21,380, the largest of the city’s 10 wards.
Ward 7
Shobna Radons defeated incumbent Terina Nelson with 1,522 votes to Nelson’s 1,344.
Nelson had been a councillor since 2020 serving one term.
Radons had been a postal worker for 25 years and is a military veteran with 20 years of service.
Radons is president of the Regina and District Labour Council and said she has developed skills to work with others and fins solutions to benefit everyone.
She said values of hard work and community were instilled in her by her parents.
Ward 7 saw 4,476 votes come in Wednesday night, the ward had a voting population of 19,969.
Ward 8
Shanon Zachidniak will serve a second term for Ward 8, winning with 1,388 votes.
She defeated four other candidates, none who received more than 1,000 votes.
Zachidniak campaigned on the promise to improve transparency and accountability, creating a vibrant and inclusive city and finding new ways to fund projects.
She serves as vice-chair on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund Council.
There were 3,546 votes counted in the ward Wednesday night. The total voting population was 19,536.
Ward 9
Jason Mancinelli will return for a third term in Ward 9, winning with 1,987 votes.
He defeated four other candidates; Tanis Wilder was runner up with 1,841 votes.
During the campaign, Mancinelli was running on his record – highlighting work he has done to improve safety/crosswalk signage, renewal of residential roads and the city’s water network, along with making progress on the “Coopertown” neighbourhood plan. He also spoke of addressing affordability.
There were 6,555 votes counted for the ward Wednesday night. It had a voting population of 19,927.
Ward 10
Clark Bezo defeated longtime Coun. Jerry Flegel with 1,957 votes to Flegel’s 1,825.
There were three other candidates also vying for the seat. However, none came within 500 votes of Flegel or Bezo.
Flegel was a councillor from 2003-2020 before being defeated by Landon Mohl who did not seek re-election Wednesday night.
Bezo campaigned on the promise of “no politics, just progress.”
He is an engineer who has spent most of his working career at the Evraz Steel Mill and served in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for 13 years.
Ward 10 saw 5,741 votes come in. The total voter population in the ward is 19,471.
The City of Regina said resultes will be finalized on Thursday afternoon.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.
LIVE UPDATES Rogers Centre opens its doors to thousands of Taylor Swift fans for the first sold-out show
Taylor Swift is in Toronto to perform her first of six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre tonight.
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
New Pentagon report on UFOs includes hundreds of new incidents but no evidence of aliens
The Pentagon's latest report on UFOs has revealed hundreds of new reports of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena but no indications suggesting an extraterrestrial origin.
Here's how a potential Canada Post strike may affect Canadians
A disruption in Canada Post services would hit some Canadians harder than others. As the deadline approaches for a potential strike at midnight Friday, CTVNews.ca asked readers how it would affect them and how they are preparing.
'Countless lives were at risk:' 8 charged, including teen wanted in deadly home invasion, after West Queen West gun battle
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Jasper National Park to welcome campers back in 2025 at most campsites
Starting in January, people will be able to make online reservations for campsites for the 2025 season.
Everything is under US$20 at Amazon's newest store
Amazon is targeting retail rivals Shein, Temu and TikTok Shop with a new deeply discounted storefront that sells a wide array of products for US$20 or less.
RCMP begins deploying body-worn cameras to frontline officers across Canada
Within days, thousands of frontline RCMP officers will be starting their shifts equipped with a body-worn camera, as the national police force begins deploying the program across Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
-
Who are Saskatoon's new city councillors?
Saskatoon voters made their mark on Wednesday, casting ballots in the city's civic election and making history by electing the city's first female mayor. The election also brought fresh faces to the city council.
-
Prince Albert elects new mayor after 12 years under Greg Dionne
After 12 years under Greg Dionne, the City of Prince Albert has a new mayor.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba unveils new safety plan
The Manitoba government has unveiled a new tough-on-crime plan to make Manitoba a safer place to live.
-
Tree causes massive power outage in Transcona, nearby neighbourhoods
Manitoba Hydro is currently dealing with a large power outage in Winnipeg's northeast.
-
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus in critical condition
Chad Posthumus, a centre for the Winnipeg Sea Bears, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery for a brain aneurysm, the team announced Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Interim city manager given role permanently, says priorities are city's finances
After filling the role left unexpectedly vacant for eight months, Eddie Robar has been made Edmonton's city manager.
-
Jasper National Park to welcome campers back in 2025 at most campsites
Starting in January, people will be able to make online reservations for campsites for the 2025 season.
-
LRT construction to shift traffic on 23 Ave for 2 years
The City of Edmonton said a "major" lane shift will take place on 23 Avenue and 111 Street starting on Sunday.
Calgary
-
EMS whistleblowers point to major staffing concerns as thousands of Calgary zone ambulances are left vacant
New EMS data obtained from Alberta Health Services (AHS) outlines a substantial improvement in reducing “red alerts” for the Calgary Zone, in which no ambulances are readily available, but whistleblowers say the data is misleading and thousands of patients are still being left waiting for too long.
-
'Not seeing a lot of new jobs': New snapshot on Alberta's economy
The Business Council of Alberta's latest winter snapshot has the province's economy showing signs of strain as national and global pressures begin to take a toll.
-
Calgary man who uttered threats to 911 dispatcher found not guilty
An Alberta court has acquitted a Calgary man who called 911 and told the dispatcher about his desire to kill his ex-wife's new partner.
Lethbridge
-
Serious crash closes intersection near Drumheller
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a serious crash near Drumheller, Alta.
-
Lethbridge police say multiple arrests made following 'high-risk incident'
Lethbridge police say a number of arrests have been made following an investigation on Thursday morning.
-
Charges laid in Lethbridge carjacking that saw truck, police cruiser end up in canal
Lethbridge police have charged two people in connection with a weekend carjacking that saw a stolen vehicle driven dangerously throughout the city.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Rogers Centre opens its doors to thousands of Taylor Swift fans for the first sold-out show
Taylor Swift is in Toronto to perform her first of six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre tonight.
-
City of Toronto clears encampments near Rogers Centre ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift shows
Five unhoused people who were staying in tents near the Rogers Centre have been given spaces in a Toronto shelters ahead of six sold-out Taylor Swift concerts that are expected to result in a significant influx of visitors to the downtown core.
-
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
Ottawa
-
'It's a good way to end 2024': Ottawa Swifties sharing the excitement from Toronto
Taylor Swift is set to hit in the stage in Toronto to kick off the Eras Tour run at the Rogers Centre, and Ottawa's Swifties who are gearing up for the big event share the excitement.
-
17 people arrested following 18-month 'Project Champion' investigation into drug trafficking in Ottawa area
Seventeen people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation into the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area.
-
Teenager struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven
A teenager is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Barrhaven.
Montreal
-
Anti-abortion activists challenge Quebec law forcing demonstrators to keep distance
A Montreal court is hearing final arguments today in a constitutional challenge of a Quebec law that requires protesters to stay 50 metres away from abortion clinics.
-
Train derailment and spill in Longueuil leads to confinement and travel disruptions
A confinement measure with an 800-metre radius is currently in effect in part of Longueuil after a Canadian National Railway (CN) train derailed and spilt an unknown quantity of hydrogen peroxide on Thursday morning.
-
Laval health-care workers' union 'dumbfounded' by hiring freeze for 565 positions
The president of the union representing workers at the CISSS de Laval (FSSS–CSN) said she was “insulted and dumbfounded” by the news that about 565 positions won’t be filled, with no timeline as to when it will start hiring again.
Vancouver
-
Police foil attempted $13,000 cheese theft in North Vancouver
Police in North Vancouver say they prevented the theft of nearly $13,000 worth of cheese from a grocery store earlier this year. Now, they're asking the public for help finding the alleged thief.
-
Public invited to sign condolences book for former B.C. premier John Horgan
The public is being invited to share messages in memory of late B.C. premier John Horgan this week.
-
Police issue warning after spiked drink reported at nightclub in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they're investigating an incident at a local nightclub and are issuing "a generic warning to the public" about drinks being spiked.
Vancouver Island
-
Police issue warning after spiked drink reported at nightclub in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they're investigating an incident at a local nightclub and are issuing "a generic warning to the public" about drinks being spiked.
-
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
-
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
Kelowna
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
London
-
'It’s not just a challenge, it’s a crisis': $90 million in federal funding for affordable housing in London
Local MPs were joined by Mayor Josh Morgan and a number of business and non-profit representatives on Thursday to announce more than $89 million in affordable housing initiatives across the city.
-
Man loses his hunting license after narrowly missing a municipal employee with an errant shot
A Huron County man has lost his hunting license after nearly hitting a municipal employee with an errant shot this past summer.
-
Pepper sprayed by a stranger: St. Thomas police investigating
According to police, a victim reported that they were sprayed after an unknown individual approached them while walking through Lion’s Park.
Kitchener
-
Residents tear down temporary shelters as Guelph tries to clear downtown encampment
Some people from Guelph are looking for a new place to stay after the City of Guelph tried to clear a downtown encampment.
-
Waterloo Regional Police looking for missing teen last seen in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old teen from the Chandler Drive area in Kitchener.
-
Police investigating after Kitchener store employees sprayed with noxious substance
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener store earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
New Pentagon report on UFOs includes hundreds of new incidents but no evidence of aliens
The Pentagon's latest report on UFOs has revealed hundreds of new reports of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena but no indications suggesting an extraterrestrial origin.
-
Senior charged with sex assault on a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
-
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier sends out minister mandate letters, outlines expectations
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has given marching orders to her new cabinet ministers to fulfill promises made during last month's election. The government released 18 mandate letters today to the ministers outlining key priorities and responsibilities across their portfolios.
-
Halifax Water asks customers served by Lake Major to conserve water
Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses supplied by the Lake Major Water Supply Plant to begin following voluntary water conservation measures.
-
Measles cases in New Brunswick climb to 43: Department of Health
New Brunswick’s health department says, as of Thursday, the number of confirmed measles cases in the province is 43, six more than had been reported the day before.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.