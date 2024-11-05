Saskatchewan woman up $1.1 million after winning VLT jackpot

A Saskatchewan woman has come away with more than a million dollars after winning big in the hamlet of Kuroki.

Lynette Figeland won the Vault Breaker jackpot prize while playing at the El Kuroki Motor Hotel on Oct. 31.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), Figeland was side-by-side with her son when she won the grand prize of $1,153,763.74.

“I won the Vault Breaker as soon as he stood by my side,” she beamed. “The machine just started going nuts!”

"All I could think of to do was scream out: 'I did it! I won.'"

As for what Figeland will do with her newfound windfall – she has a few ideas.

"I’ve always wanted a solarium," she explained. "I think I’ll treat myself to one now."

She said she intends to share her winnings with family.

Vault Breaker is a “wide-area progressive” that links 4,200 Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs) in approximately 570 sites in 270 communities across Saskatchewan.

The province-wide jackpot has awarded $45,703,066.37 to 47 winners since June of 2017, according to WCLC.

The grand jackpot has now been reset to $500,000.

Kuroki is located around 220 kilometres northeast of Regina.