Meet the longtime high school football assistant making his on-field debut

Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.

Born with Down syndrome and requiring oxygen due to a lung condition, Haas doesn't let his challenges slow him down. For nine seasons, he's been a constant presence at practices, offering water, pep talks, and a unique brand of support.

"He just grabs you, hugs you, and says, 'It's okay, but you need to do better,'" said William Cornish, a Wildcats linebacker. "I'm always ready to go after I talk to him."

Haas's journey with the Wildcats began nine seasons ago when his older brother Cory played for the team.

"That was our excitement to get onto the field and see Cole and get that energy, and then go out and hit some people," Cory Haas told CTV News.

Cole Haas has been part of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team for nine seasons. (Cole Davenport / CTV News) Before every practice, Cole is there, helping bring out bags, the water bottles, the jugs, and most notoriously: the water hose.

“Cole is our resident sprayer. So he gets the hose and sprays our players when they get too close to the water,” F.W. Johnson Head Coach Dylan Hart said with a laugh. “He's a good jokester. Our guys love seeing him in the hallways, and they always chat him up and, get them all fired up for pregame.”

Even after his brother graduated, Cole continued to support the team alongside his father, Darryl. Each year, new teammates welcome Cole wholeheartedly.

"As a parent with a son with special needs, it's pretty huge," said Darryl Haas. "To see how they welcome him with open arms and no questions asked, it's amazing."

While Cole has played some other sports like basketball, his passion lies on the gridiron.

"He's such an avid football fan," said Cole's mother, Coralee. "He loves CFL, NFL, he just loves the game.

Cole’s love for the game goes to the point that it can have a major effect on his mood.

"He's either extremely happy or a little upset," said Coralee. "If his arms are crossed, you know the game's not going well."

Cole Haas has been part of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team for nine seasons. (Cole Davenport / CTV News) This year marks Cole's final year in his specialized program at the school, known as the Functional Integrated Academic Program (FIAP). As he prepares to move on, he'll have the opportunity to step onto the field alongside the team he's supported for nine seasons in a special play to open the team’s contest with the Thom Trojans.

"Don't put a limit on what they can do, and what they're capable of because every day of the week they're going to amaze you with different things," Darryl said. “His first instinct is for love. And that's what he brings. He brings the love. He brings joy. He brings happiness. He's never mad or grumpy. He loves life and I wish we could see life more through his eyes, as a world.”

“We feel like we learn so much from him because he literally doesn't stop for anything, so he doesn't let his disability or his physical ailments get in the way. He just keeps going, and he doesn't stop and he gives it 110 per cent,” Coralee said.

“Even if he does carry on next year, this is still the final year that he's in high school. And this is really such a big celebration,” Coralee added. “We've invited so many people so it should be a sell out.”

On a rush from the 20 yard line, Cole took the handoff and carried the ball to the endzone for a touchdown, cheers erupting as he crossed the goal line.

As chants of “Cole, Cole, Cole” died down, Cole marched the ball over to the grandstands at Leibel Field, handing it to his mom to close off his special moment as one of the Wildcats.