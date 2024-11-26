Canadian Western Agribition kicks off 53rd year in Regina
The Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) officially kicked off Monday with the ceremonial burning of the brand.
For Agribition’s 53rd show, Saskatchewan Roughriders Head Coach Corey Mace did the honours.
"Having my family here, being able to walk through and see everything, learning everything about ag," Mace told CTV News.
"Just on a pure level you always assume certain things but [I’m] asking more questions, its right here, I got no excuses, its across the street from the office. So, we’re really excited, and of course I’m sure there’s gonna be vendors here, so I’m always eating," he laughed.
The International agricultural show is always a popular choice for school field trips and draws visitors from across the globe.
In addition to the cattle shows and other livestock centric events, Agribition also includes cattle dog championships, bullfighting, the Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo and more.
Federal Minister of Agriculture Lawrence MacAulay was one of many officials present for the kickoff event. He spoke to his connection to the long running exhibition of all things agriculture.
“Well Agribition itself, because of the way it developed for me personally, being a farmer on Prince Edward Island, becoming Minister of Agriculture in 2015, I knew it was pretty important that I get on the prairie. It was only two or three days after I got appointed Minister of Agriculture I was here. I will always have a sentimental feeling [about Agribition] and of course I have sentimental feelings about all of this, I spent all my life in agricultur," he explained.
"To see everything displayed, these exhibitions are so vitally important, and this is a massive exhibition. Its so important that young people understand exactly what agriculture is all about."
Agribition’s 2023 edition resulted in an economic impact of $116.5 million on Saskatchewan’s economy.
A total of 142,800 attended the six-day event.
Agribition 2024 will run from Monday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Nov. 30 at the REAL District.
