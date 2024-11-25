REGINA
Regina

    • 'You abused their trust': Crown cross examines accused as Manz trial enters final scheduled week

    Share

    Ruben Manz faced questions from the prosecution Monday as his sexual assault trial enters the final week of scheduled proceedings.

    Manz is accused of sexually assaulting seven women stemming from alleged incidents from 2010 to 2021.

    On Friday, he denied all the allegations under oath during the defense’s examination.

    The Crown asked Manz if chiropractors treat male patients different than female patients.

    “When you're working on the front part of the body?” prosecutor Jakie Lane asked.

    “Yes,” Manz responded.

    “Because women have breasts?” Lane followed-up.

    “Yes,” the accused answered.

    Lane then asked if touching the breast was beyond a chiropractor’s scope of practice.

    “If a chiropractor slid their hands down the bra, would that be beyond a PNF stretch?” she asked.

    “Yes,” Manz said.

    “I am going to put it to you that your goal was to touch [the patient’s] breast,” Lane said.

    "I never put my hands on any patient's breasts,” Manz responded. “And I had no intention of doing what you suggested."

    The Crown argued he was not performing a proper PNF stretch.

    “I was always doing the stretch,” Manz testified. “And I was doing it properly.”

    Lane then suggested Manz used his medical position as a way to make sexual advances on the seven women.

    “You abused the trust these women had in you as their doctor,” she told the court. “And I’m putting it to you that you touched the breasts of all seven of these women under the guise of a neck stretch.”

    Manz stressed his innocence once again on the stand.

    “I have never touched any patient's breast that I have performed that stretch on,” he said. “I care deeply about my patients' health and that is completely against what I believe in as a chiropractor.”

    “That when you're focused on the patient's health, you would do something so horrific as [touch a breast],” Manz added.

    To conclude their questioning, the defense asked how the allegations before the court have affected the doctor, his family and business.

    “I feel a deep sadness and betrayal,” Manz said. “I am fearful of continuing to treat female patients.”

    He added he would have offered alternative options for care if the alleged victims had come forward to him.

    “I had no idea that these patients were uncomfortable. And I didn't find out for many years afterwards,” he said. “It could have been remedied easily.”

    Manz’s testimony wrapped up in the morning.

    The defense finished the day by calling their own expert witness in the afternoon.

    Examination began but was not completed before court adjourned for the evening and will continue Tuesday morning.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    • Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

      U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    • Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes

      Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News