Regina commits to clearing all 'high priority roads' of snow by Tuesday morning

Following a second significant dump of snow in less than a week, the City of Regina says it plans to have all high priority roadways cleared by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Regina received 17 centimetres of the white stuff over Saturday night and into Sunday.

Chris Warren, the city’s manager of roadways and transportation says a systematic plow began early on Sunday and all high speed and major roadways that take 24 hours had been cleared as of Monday afternoon.

“We are also working on sidewalks that are maintained by city crews and plowing all alleys city-wide,” Warren said Monday afternoon, adding that crews are filling sandboxes and managing the city’s snow storage site.

Warren says people are encouraged to download the Sweep and Plow app on their smartphones to receive alerts when to move their parked vehicles out of the way for plows.

According to Warren, the snowfall over the weekend came with less wind than the storm earlier in the week, and in-turn less drifting and snow accumulation on roadways in areas that border open fields and parks.

“Without those severe winds it’s that much more manageable and gives great opportunity to be successful,” Warren said.

Warren says on-going conversations are always underway between snowfalls with the goal to address resident concerns and issues crews come across while clearing streets.

A limited amount of snow is in the forecast for Regina in the coming week according to ECCC’s Monday afternoon forecast, with just two centimetres expected on Tuesday.

Daytime highs are expected to be well below normal through the week. ECCC says the average daytime high in Regina on Nov. 25 is about -5 C.