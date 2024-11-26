Province adding 9 physicians to Regina, Saskatoon cancer centres

The provincial government says nine new physicians have been hired and will work at the Allan Blair Cancer Centre in Regina and Saskatoon Cancer Centre.

The Allan Blair Cancer Centre, located in Regina’s Pasqua Hospital, will have two new physicians for the gynecology-oncology program, one that started in October and the other in mid November, four hematologists starting in November, December and in January, and May of 2025 and one clinical associate that started earlier in November, according to a news release.

At the Saskatoon Cancer Centre, one new medical oncologist will start in December and a clinical associate began work in November, the province said.

The province credits the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) for its recent recruitment efforts.

“Physician Recruitment specialists at the SCA help candidates with everything from licensing to immigration - the process can take anywhere from a few months to more than a year,” the province said.

"I am very pleased to share the great news that these highly qualified health professionals are joining our medical teams to provide timely, high-quality care to patients," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in the release.

"We are working hard through our ambitious Health Human Resources Plan to recruit more specialists in key areas and strengthen health care teams,” he added.