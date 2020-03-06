REGINA -- Four players, two each from the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors, have been suspended for a brawl after the final horn sounded at a game earlier this week.

After a Pats 7-4 victory on March 3, one of the Warriors flicked the game-winning puck, intended for goalie Spencer Welke, over the boards. It was Welke's first win with the Pats.

"All the boys were coming up and congratulating me on the win and we heard a whistle and we all looked, and (Robbie) Holmes had a hold of a guy there and was feeding him pretty good," Welke said.

The WHL has fined the Warriors team $2,000, and the Pats are facing a $1,500 fine.

Warriors' players Daemon Hunt and Nolan Jones are suspended for two and three games, respectively.

Carter Chorney and Robbie Holmes, both with the Pats, are facing three- and four-game suspensions in the post-game fight.

"It's a team game, and you know, we're all teammates in there," Holmes said. "I know it's huge for a guy getting their first win like a forward getting their first goal, it's huge to have that puck."

Welke got his puck back from a Pats' fan in the crowd, who threw it back to the rookie goalie.

Welke is expected to start again for the Pats on Firday night when they take on the Saskatoon Blades.