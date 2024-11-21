Moe demands end to carbon tax, highlights affordability measures in response letter to federal NDP Leader
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe made yet another request to the federal government to cease the carbon tax – after federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh penned a letter to provincial leaders asking them to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) in several areas.
In his letter, Singh asked premiers across Canada to scrap the PST on “daily essentials” and monthly bills – which he claims would match his recent pledge to scrap the federal General Sales Tax (GST) on home heating, internet, mobile bills, diapers, kids’ clothes and grab and go groceries.
"People need relief and they need it now. I’m asking Canada’s premiers to join me in taking better care of people by scrapping the sales tax on daily essentials and monthly basics," Singh said in news release from the federal New Democrats.
"My tax-free essentials pledge plus provincial sales tax relief would go a long way to giving people some breathing room."
In his response, Premier Moe highlighted the fact that affordability was a major issue in the province’s recent election – and his re-elected Saskatchewan Party government intends to fulfill its commitments during the first sitting of the legislature.
He also noted that SaskPower already does not charge PST on residential natural gas.
"However, the Trudeau government, which you support, requires SaskEnergy to charge both the carbon tax and the GST on residential SaskEnergy bills," he said in the letter.
"Our government is now providing a carbon tax exemption on home heating, over the objections of the Trudeau government which you support. If you are serious about making life more affordable for Saskatchewan people and all Canadians, you should insist that the Trudeau government remove the carbon tax on home heating for all Canadians."
The Sask. Party’s election promises largely consisted of a long list of tax reductions for residents.
They include income tax reduction, a low-income tax credit, increases in the Graduate Retention Program and increases in numerous other tax credits – in addition to freezing the small business tax rate.
Saskatchewan’s 30th legislature will officially convene on Nov. 25.
