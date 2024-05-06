New sensor system will warn drivers when Regina's Albert Street underpass is flooded

The City of Regina says a new warning system will help drivers avoid one of the most infamous problems in the Queen City, flooding at the Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive underpass.

A flood detection sensor system, which the city says is now active, includes sensors installed in the underpass that will activate when flood waters reach a dangerous level, the city said.

When the system activates, City officials and drivers will be automatically warned by way of “do not enter signs that the city says have been installed on traffic lights at nearby intersections.

“They have been installed on traffic lights at the intersections of Saskatchewan Drive and Albert Street, 9th Avenue and Albert Street, and North Railway Street and Albert Street,” a release from the city said.

Traffic lights in the area will also turn red, the city added.

According to the city, the cost of the system was $185,000 with Saskatchewan Government Insurance providing $60,000.