New SaskBuilds Minister appointed following MLA's re-election announcement

MLA for Martinsville-Warman Terry Jenson will now serve as the Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement as well as the Minister responsible for the GTH and the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan.

Jenson replaces outgoing Sask. Party MLA Joe Hargrave, who announced he would not seek re-election on Monday.

“As the MLA for two of the fastest growing communities not only in Saskatchewan but in Canada …. There is growth that is happening and with that come challenges with infrastructure,” Jenson told reporters.

“Because I’m in a situation where there is a lot of growth I think I bring some ability, some knowledge, [and some] insight into how to address those needs.”

According to Jenson, he was asked to assume the portfolios early Monday.

Prior to being elected in 2020, Jenson worked in the community newspaper industry for 26 years.

He owned the Clark’s Cross Gazette since it was established 2008.

He also served as a past president of the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA).