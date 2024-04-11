REGINA
Regina

    • Case moves forward for counts of sexual assault towards former Sask. First Nation Chief

    Share

    After a preliminary hearing in Kamsack on Thursday, the court ruled to move forward with a pre-trial in connection to several counts of historical sexual assault made towards Ted Quewezance.

    Quewezance, the former chief of Keeseekoose First Nation and a residential school survivor, was charged in August last summer with four counts of sexual assault.

    The 70-year-old was arrested by Kamsack RCMP after a person who was a youth at the time of the alleged offences came forward to police

    Quewezance submitted a plea of not guilty in a Kamsack provincial courtroom on Nov. 7.

    After the Crown presented the evidence in court on April 11, the court determined a pre-trial will occur on May 17 at Yorkton Provincial Court.

    Due to a publication ban on the hearing, no information of the matters can be shared.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News