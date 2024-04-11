Case moves forward for counts of sexual assault towards former Sask. First Nation Chief

After a preliminary hearing in Kamsack on Thursday, the court ruled to move forward with a pre-trial in connection to several counts of historical sexual assault made towards Ted Quewezance.

Quewezance, the former chief of Keeseekoose First Nation and a residential school survivor, was charged in August last summer with four counts of sexual assault.

The 70-year-old was arrested by Kamsack RCMP after a person who was a youth at the time of the alleged offences came forward to police

Quewezance submitted a plea of not guilty in a Kamsack provincial courtroom on Nov. 7.

After the Crown presented the evidence in court on April 11, the court determined a pre-trial will occur on May 17 at Yorkton Provincial Court.

Due to a publication ban on the hearing, no information of the matters can be shared.