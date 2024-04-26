REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. expands student mental health program to 5 more schools

    Share

    A mental health project that began in 2019 is now being expanded to five more schools across the province, the Saskatchewan government announced on Thursday.

    Aimed to provide students with more support for their mental health and well being, the “Mental Health Capacity Building” (MHCB) program provides more counselling staff in schools that hope to identify and intervene mental health issues students may be facing soon than later.

    The province announced the program’s expansion at A.E. Peacock Collegiate in Moose Jaw.

    A total of 15 schools are now part of the program.

    “If we have services in our building where we can assist students and give them some strategies and techniques, that sense of belonging, that sense of well being, they’ll come to school and we’ll be able to address their academic needs as well, A.E Peacock’s principal, Tana Arnott said. “So this is a huge part, collaboratively working with the [Saskatchewan] health Authority and being able to provide these services,” Arnott added.

    The province said it plans to expand the program to all 27 school divisions throughout Saskatchewan.

    Its current main focus is implementing the program in high schools, however two elementary schools in Yorkton are also part of the program already.

    The five schools added on Thursday were selected through an application process. The new schools include A.E. Peacock as well as Lloydminster Composite High School, Carpenter High School in Meadow Lake, St. Alphonsus School in Yorkton and Balfour Collegiate in Regina.

    The province is now investing $3 million into the project, a news release said.

    “With today’s expansion announcement of the Mental Health Capacity Building program, more students will receive more support for their mental health and overall wellbeing,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in the release.

    -- With files from Gareth Dillistone.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    • London robbery leads to charges for city man

      One person is in custody after police in London responded to a call for a robbery in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road. Around 10:45 p.m., police said a man entered a store and once inside, covered his face with a ski mask, showed a knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

    • Portion of Highway 401 reopens following fatal crash

      A fatal crash in Thames Centre closed down a portion of Highway 401 westbound. Around 2:15 a.m., first responders were called to westbound lanes of the highway between Culloden and Putnam Roads for a two-vehicle crash.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News