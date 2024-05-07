'Life changing injuries,' Regina police give update on officer who was accidentally shot

Regina police say the officer who was accidentally shot by a fellow officer’s gun last month suffered “serious and life changing injuries” adding he has a “very” long road to recovery.

The officer was injured on April 26 when Regina police executed a search warrant at a house on the 1000 block of Retallack Street.

Regina police say the injured officer and his family will receive full support, adding he is a husband and father of two young children. The officer has now been released from hospital, police added.

In a statement Chief of Police Farooq Sheikh said he wanted to thank everyone on the scene for their prompt response.

“I want to thank everyone who supported and provided immediate aid to the officer at the scene, his colleagues, EMS who attended, and the doctors and nurses who operated and cared for him throughout his time at the hospital,” Sheikh said. “More importantly, I want to recognize the injured officer, an outstanding police officer of exemplary service, for his strength, bravery, and resilience throughout this traumatic period. The officer is a positive role model to us all and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Sheikh also said.

In an email to CTV News last month, Regina police said they could not confirm if the gun was fired by an officer or if it was discharged in another manner.

In a separate email, Regina police said they could not reveal the identities of the officers involved.

Eight between the ages of 18 and 47 people were eventually charged with forcible confinement and assault as a result of the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation which includes Saskatchewan’s police watchdog SIRT (Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team).