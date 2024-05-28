Four charged following robbery at Victoria Avenue hotel

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged four individuals after a robbery took place at a hotel on the 800 block of Victoria Avenue.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, May 24.

RPS officers were dispatched to the area for a report of an armed robbery, according to a news release.

Police learned that a man had been assaulted with weapons and had his belongings taken.

The suspects were taken into custody. RPS said that one of the suspects gave officers a fake name and was consequently charged with obstruction.

After a proper identification – she was found to be in breach of conditions.

A search of a hotel room was executed. The search revealed the victim’s stolen belongings, the release read.

Two men, aged 45 and 37 – in addition to two women, aged 34 and 33, were all charged with two counts of robbery.

The 34-year-old woman was also charged with one count of obstruction and one count of failure to comply.

All four of the accused appeared on their charges in provincial court on Monday.