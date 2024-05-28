Vanguard man killed in single vehicle rollover: RCMP

A Sask. man is dead following a rollover near the village of Vanguard.

At around 7:45 p.m. on May 27, Ponteix RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover on a grid road approximately six miles north of Vanguard, Sask.

According to an RCMP news release, local officers along with EMS responded to the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as a 65-year-old man from Vanguard.

His family has been notified, RCMP said.

Ponteix RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a collision reconstructionist.