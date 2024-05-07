Albert Street flood alert system causes confusion for commuters

On the same day the City of Regina activated its new flood warning system for the Albert Street underpass – drivers were faced with confusion when the system activated despite no flooding.

Footage of the traffic backup can be seen using the video player above.

When the system activates, “do not enter” signs light up on either side of the intersection.

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), 16 claims related to drivers attempting to drive through the flooded underpasses in the city have been filed with the company since 2020.

“If these avoids some claims, it is probably a good investment,” SGI Manager of Media Relations Tyler McMurchy told CTV News.

The rail underpass located just north of the intersection of Saskatchewan Drive and Albert Street has been notorious as vehicles easily become bogged down and trapped when flood waters rise.

According to the city, the cost of the system was $185,000 with SGI providing $60,000.

While Regina did receive steady rainfall Monday night – it was not enough to cause flooding in the underpass. Regardless, the system was engaged.

In a statement on Tuesday, the City of Regina explained that the system’s activation was due to an issue with a sensor.

When the accidental activation was discovered, city staff “promptly deactivated” the system.

“City staff are actively working to find a solution. Continuous testing will ensure that the system is operating as designed with the intent of protecting public health and safety,” the statement read.

“We thank those residents that recognized that the warning system had been activated. Awareness is the first step necessary to ensure public safety.”

Mayor Sandra Masters hopes drivers continue to follow the warnings whether the underpass is flooded or not.

“It’s intended to stop traffic and tell you, ‘you will not make it through this,” she told reporters Wednesday. “Obey the traffic lights.”

McMurchy says drivers who attempt to drive through the flood may be at risk of voiding their insurance.

“Like any claim, it’ll be judged on its merits,” he explained. “If somebody damages a vehicle intentionally, they are unlikely to receive coverage as a result.”

SGI acknowledged people do make mistakes.

“If they didn’t, there wouldn’t be much need for insurance,” McMurchy said. “You may be determined to be at fault but that’s what insurance is for.”

SGI went on to say drivers who are found to be at fault for an accident, such as getting stuck in a flooded underpass, would be subject to paying their detectable.

--With files from Drew Postey.